Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FARM NEWS
Antelope perfume keeps flies away from cows
 by Staff Writers
 Bonn, Germany (SPX) Oct 23, 2017


A farmer uses the new neck collars with the waterbucker's defense when plowing. The outbreaks of sleeping sickness in the cattle could thus be reduced by more than 80 percent.

In Africa, tsetse flies transfer the sleeping sickness also to cattle. This leads to huge losses in milk, meat and manpower. The damage in Africa is estimated to be about 4.6 billion US dollars each year.

Prof. Dr. Christian Borgemeister from the Center for Development Research (ZEF) at the University of Bonn and his colleagues from Kenya and the UK have developed an innovative way of preventing the disease. The scientists took advantage of the fact that tsetse flies avoid waterbucks, a widespread antelope species in Africa.

The scientists imitated the smell of these antelopes. If the cattle were equipped with collars containing the defense agent, more than 80 percent of the cattle were spared from the feared infection. This research results are presented in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Tsetse flies are widespread in Africa. They feed on blood and can transfer the dreaded sleeping sickness. The infection can be lethal and damages the nervous system and, in the final stage, causes a dozy state, which gave the disease its name.

Many people in tropical Africa are directly endangered, but the transfer to cattle also has drastic consequences for agriculture by reducing the production of milk, meat and labor.

In the fight against sleeping sickness, Prof. Dr. Christian Borgemeister of the Center for Development Research (ZEF) of the University of Bonn and a team of researchers from the International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe), the Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (both in Kenya) and Rothamsted Research, Harpenden (Great Britain) pursued a new approach.

The tsetse flies avoid waterbucks, an African antelope species, because they find the smell of the animals repellent.

The international team of scientists first isolated, identified and synthesized the waterbuck's repellents in the laboratory. They then filled tiny amounts of the tsetse fly-repellent substance into plastic containers that were tied to the cattle with a collar.

From then on the cattle exhaled the smell of the unloved waterbucks - as in the famous wolf in sheep's clothing the tsetse flies were deceived by the "antelope perfume".

Waterbuck odor reduces disease rates by more than 80 percent
 This innovative method for disease prevention was tested in a large two-year field trial in Kenya. For the experiment, 120 Maasai herders provided more than 1,100 of their cattle.

Compared to unprotected cattle, the disease rates of the animals wearing the collar treated with the virus were reduced by more than 80 per cent. In general, the animals with the protective collar were healthier, heavier, gave more milk, plowed more land and achieved significantly higher sales on regional markets.

"All of this contributed to a significant improvement in the food security and household income of the pastoralist families involved," says Borgemeister.

Compared to the animal medicines that are usually used to treat the disease, the collar method is significantly cheaper and thus more economical, tells the researchers. In addition, the new technology is very popular among the Maasai herders. Around 99 per cent of the shepherds would like to use the collars.

"This method, successfully tested in practice, represents a significant advance for the food security of many pastoralists and cattle farmers in Africa," says Borgemeister. Since the collars are easy to apply with the antidote and do not entail high costs, the approach is particularly attractive and promising.

Research Report: Protecting cows in small holder farms in East Africa from tsetse flies by mimicking the odor profile of a non-host bovid

FARM NEWS
Little growth observed in India's methane emissions
 Bristol UK (SPX) Oct 18, 2017
 Methane is the second most powerful greenhouse gas and concentrations are rising in the atmosphere. Because of its potency and quick decay in the atmosphere, countries have recognised that reduction of methane emissions are a means toward mitigating global warming. In light of the new international climate agreement, the Paris Agreement, there is increasing need for countries to accurately ... read more
Related Links
 University of Bonn
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
First joint France-China satellite to study oceans

 Watching plant photosynthesis from space

 Baltic clams and worms release as much greenhouse gas as 20,000 dairy cows

 Air quality-monitoring satellite in orbit
FARM NEWS
Lockheed Martin's first GPS III Satellite receives green light from Air Force

 exactEarth Announces Agreement with Alltek Marine to Expand Small Vessel Tracking Service Offering

 BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

 China's BeiDou-3 satellites get new chips
FARM NEWS
Tropical tree roots represent an underappreciated carbon pool

 Conservation cutbacks put Brazil's Amazon animals at risk

 More trees, better farming could slash carbon emissions: study

 Carbon feedback from forest soils will accelerate global warming
FARM NEWS
Breaking down stubborn cellulose

 Separating methane and CO2 will become more efficient

 Converting carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide using water, electricity

 Breakthrough in direct activation of CO2 and CH4 into liquid fuels and chemicals
FARM NEWS
SCE monopoly abuse of power prompts the necessity of off-grid inventions

 Think laterally to sidestep production problems

 Clean Energy Collective Starts Construction on SCE and G Community Solar Facilities

 Sandia scientists find the optimal way to mop up surplus solar flux on CSP towers
FARM NEWS
Construction to begin on $160 million Industry Leading Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

 A kite that might fly

 Scotland outreach to Canada yields wind energy investment

 First floating wind farm starts operation in Scotland
FARM NEWS
Coal still holds a slight edge as U.S. power source

 Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

 First-ever U.S. coal shipment arrives in Ukraine

 Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal
FARM NEWS
Red handed: Xi's anti-graft campaign set to roll on

 Beijing says US should 'abandon biased views' of China

 Hong Kong skyscraper sold for record $5.15 billion: report

 'My god, 3.5 hours': Xi gives marathon speech, China listens



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement