Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Artificial light device boosts cows' milk yields by 9 percent
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 1, 2017


A new artificial light device developed in Ireland promises to increase cows' milk yields by 9 percent. In the latest tests, the technology, a mask, increased milk production among lactating bovines.

The device was developed by Equilume, a company spun-out of the research labs at the University College Dublin in Ireland. For a few years, the company has been making light therapy masks for horses, but are now working on expanding the scope of their technology.

The Equilume Bovine Light Mask shines artificial light into the wearer's eyes. The light encourages melatonin production, a hormone that promotes breeding and jumpstarts the lactation cycle.

On most modern dairy farms, milking cows are kept under artificial light for as many as 18 hours a day during the fall and winter. The new mask negates the need to keep cows cooped up for so long.

Mask-wearing cows can stay outside in the grass without sacrificing yield. In fact, the mask improves yield, which means farms could reduce herd numbers and not suffer a drop-off in milk production.

"We have nearly finished our initial lactation study, conducted in collaboration with Teagasc," UCD researcher Barbara Murphy said in a news release. "The data from the first 12 weeks reveals that multiparous cows show a nine percent increase in milk production when wearing the Bovine Light Mask."

Equilume won the Agri-Technology Established Company Innovation Award at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards, held last week at the National Ploughing Championships in Scraggane.

"The results of our trial are very promising in terms of increasing dairy milk yields," Murphy said. "Our next step is to utilize the prize won at the Innovation Awards and to work with design partners to expedite a final design of our new Bovine Light Mask offering to bring to the market."

FARM NEWS
Global network of botanical gardens contain a third of all known plant species
 Cambridge UK (SPX) Sep 26, 2017
 The world's botanic gardens contain at least 30% of all known plant species, including 41% of all those classed as 'threatened', according to the most comprehensive analysis to date of diversity in 'ex-situ' collections: those plants conserved outside natural habitats. The study, published in the journal Nature Plants, found that the global network of botanic gardens conserves living plant ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
A Box of 'Black Magic' to Study Earth from Space

 Scientists Produce Best Estimate of Earth's Composition

 Sentinel-5P launch preparations in full swing

 Ball Aerospace Completes Spectrometer Testing and Verification on NASA's TEMPO Program
FARM NEWS
exactEarth Announces Agreement with Alltek Marine to Expand Small Vessel Tracking Service Offering

 BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

 China's BeiDou-3 satellites get new chips

 US Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin GPS M-Code Early Use Ground System Upgrade Contract
FARM NEWS
Forest loss means tropics emit more carbon than they trap: study

 Brazil scraps bid to mine Amazon natural reserve

 American oaks share a common northern ancestor

 Forest fires are not limited to hot or temperate climates
FARM NEWS
With extra sugar, leaves get fat too

 Algae with light switch

 Researchers develop 3-D-printed biomaterials that degrade on demand

 Illinois researchers develop gene circuit design strategy to advance synthetic biology
FARM NEWS
India gets lending support for a greener grid

 A little tension yields enormous solar crystals

 International Trade Commission finds injury in solar industry dispute

 France gets green light for green support schemes
FARM NEWS
Germany gets economic lift with wind energy

 French energy company to build wind power sector in India

 Finding better wind energy potential with the new European Wind Atlas

 Last of the 67 turbines for a British wind farm installed
FARM NEWS
Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

 First-ever U.S. coal shipment arrives in Ukraine

 Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal

 In a first, U.S. ships coal to Ukraine
FARM NEWS
Hundreds mark third anniversary of Hong Kong's Umbrella Movement

 China's Communist Party expels top member ahead of congress

 'Sing! China' concert in Taiwan halted amid protests

 Interpol meets in Beijing as China hunts for fugitives



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement