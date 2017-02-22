Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Bee decline threatens US crop production
 by Staff Writers
 Burlington VT (SPX) Feb 22, 2017


The first national study to map US wild bees suggests they're disappearing in many of the country's most important farmlands. Relatively low abundances are shown here in yellow; higher abundances in blue. Image courtesy PNAS.

The first-ever study to map U.S. wild bees suggests they are disappearing in the country's most important farmlands - from California's Central Valley to the Midwest's corn belt and the Mississippi River valley.

If wild bee declines continue, it could hurt U.S. crop production and farmers' costs, said Taylor Ricketts, a conservation ecologist at the University of Vermont, at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting panel, Plan Bee: Pollinators, Food Production and U.S. Policy on Feb. 19.

"This study provides the first national picture of wild bees and their impacts on pollination," said Ricketts, Director of UVM's Gund Institute for Ecological Economics, noting that each year $3 billion of the U.S. economy depends on pollination from native pollinators like wild bees.

At AAAS, Ricketts briefed scholars, policy makers, and journalists on how the national bee map, first published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in late 2015, can help to protect wild bees and pinpoint habitat restoration efforts.

At the event, Ricketts also introduced a new mobile app that he is co-developing to help farmers upgrade their farms to better support wild bees.

"Wild bees are a precious natural resource we should celebrate and protect," said Ricketts, Gund Professor in UVM's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. "If managed with care, they can help us continue to produce billions of dollars in agricultural income and a wonderful diversity of nutritious food."

Trouble Zones
 The map identifies 139 counties in key agricultural regions of California, the Pacific Northwest, the upper Midwest and Great Plains, west Texas, and Mississippi River valley, which appear to have most worrisome mismatch between falling wild bee supply and rising crop pollination demand.

These counties tend to be places that grow specialty crops - like almonds, blueberries and apples - that are highly dependent on pollinators. Or they are counties that grow less dependent crops - like soybeans, canola and cotton - in very large quantities.

Of particular concern, some crops most dependent on pollinators - including pumpkins, watermelons, pears, peaches, plums, apples and blueberries - appeared to have the strongest pollination mismatch, growing in areas with dropping wild bee supply and increasing in pollination demand.

Globally, more than two-thirds of the most important crops either benefit from or require pollinators, including coffee, cacao, and many fruits and vegetables.

Pesticides, climate change and diseases threaten wild bees - but their decline may be caused by the conversion of bee habitat into cropland, the study suggests. In 11 key states where the map shows bees in decline, the amount of land tilled to grow corn spiked by 200 percent in five years - replacing grasslands and pastures that once supported bee populations.

Rising Demand, Falling Supply
 Over the last decade, honeybee keepers facing colony losses have struggled with rising demand for commercial pollination services, pushing up the cost of managed pollinators - and the importance of wild bees.

"Most people can think of one or two types of bee, but there are 4,000 species in the U.S. alone," said Insu Koh, a UVM postdoctoral researcher who co-hosted the AAAS panel and led the study.

"When sufficient habitat exists, wild bees are already contributing the majority of pollination for some crops," Koh adds. "And even around managed pollinators, wild bees complement pollination in ways that can increase crop yields."

Making The Maps
 A team of seven researchers - from UVM, Franklin and Marshall College, University of California at Davis, and Michigan State University - created the maps by first identifying 45 land-use types from two federal land databases, including croplands and natural habitats. Then they gathered detailed input from national and state bee experts about the suitability of each land-use type for providing wild bees with nesting and food resources.

The scientists built a bee habitat model that predicts the relative abundance of wild bees for every area of the contiguous United States, based on their quality for nesting and feeding from flowers. Finally, the team checked and validated their model against bee collections and field observations in many actual landscapes.

"The good news about bees," said Ricketts, "is now that we know where to focus conservation efforts, paired with all we know about what bees need, habitat-wise, there is hope for preserving wild bees."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Vermont
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FARM NEWS
Bioinvasion on the rise
 Konstanz, Germany (SPX) Feb 17, 2017
 "It had remained unclear whether or not the accumulation of alien species has already reached a point of slow-down", says Dr Hanno Seebens from the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre (BiK-F) in Frankfurt, Germany. The first author of the study has an answer now: "For all groups of organisms on all continents, the number of alien species has increased continuously during t ... read more

FARM NEWS
In Atmospheric River Storms, Wind Is a Risk, Too

 NASA to launch sequel to successful Lightning Study Mission

 Sentinel-2 teams prepare for space

 Earth Science on the Space Station continues to grow
FARM NEWS
GLONASS station in India to expedite 'space centric' warfare command

 Australia and Lockheed field 2nd-Gen sat-based augmentation system

 UK may lose access to EU Galileo GPS system after Brexit

 Falsifying Galileo satellite signals will become more difficult
FARM NEWS
Laissez-faire is not good enough for reforestation

 How much biomass grows in the savannah

 Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds
FARM NEWS
Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel
FARM NEWS
Printable solar cells just got a little closer

 Dream of energy-collecting windows is one step closer to reality

 Trina Solar modules eligible for calls for tenders in France

 Accelerated chlorophyll reaction in microdroplets to reveal secret of photosynthesis
FARM NEWS
US grid can handle more offshore wind power

 Michigan meets renewable energy targets

 British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
FARM NEWS
China halts N. Korea coal imports after missile test

 EU must shut coal plants by 2030 to meet climate pledge: study

 Do more to advance CCS, BHP Billiton says

 Beijing's mayor vows step away from coal
FARM NEWS
Villagers glorify their children in China festival

 Hong Kong police jailed over attack on democracy protester

 Struggle against evil sparks China ritual

 Ex-VP of China's top court jailed for life over graft



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement