Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
ChemChina completes $43 bn takeover of Syngenta
 by Staff Writers
 Shanghai (AFP) June 28, 2017


ChemChina has completed its $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticide and seed giant Syngenta, the companies said, in the biggest overseas acquisition so far by a Chinese firm.

The deal combines Syngenta, a global leader in seeds and crop protection, with ChemChina which controls Adama, the largest supplier of generic crop protection products in Europe.

It is part of a broader wave of consolidation in the agro-chemicals sector that has worried environmental activists and farmers.

ChemChina -- also known as China National Chemical Corp -- made its offer for Syngenta in February 2016, but the takeover had to await the green light from regulators.

US and European Union authorities approved the deal in April despite growing resistance on both sides of the Atlantic to blockbuster takeovers by Chinese companies.

China itself has sought to rein in the foreign buying spree by its firms over concerns about capital flight and bad loans, reversing course after previously encouraging such ventures abroad.

ChemChina pledged to sell part of Adama's pesticide business and take other steps, to gain regulatory approval.

"All our stakeholders are benefiting from this change of ownership. Jobs have been safeguarded and farmers will continue to have a choice and enjoy the benefits of our investments in technology," Syngenta vice chairman Michel Demare said in a statement Tuesday.

Syngenta will remain a standalone company and the existing management team will continue to run it.

ChemChina chairman Ren Jianxin, who has been elected to head Syngenta's board of directors, said the Chinese company would support Syngenta's "growth, product offering and services".

FARM NEWS
Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew
 Chicago IL (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 Harvests from freshwater fisheries such as the Great Lakes could total more than 12 million tons a year globally and contribute more to global food supplies and economies than previous estimates indicate, according to a study published by Michigan State University and the U.S. Geological Survey. "Our study provides an independent estimate of global inland fishery harvests based on food web ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Ozone recovery may be delayed by unregulated chemicals

 UK-Led Satellite Image Project That Helps Spot and Stop Slavery Sites From Space

 Proba-V images Portuguese forest fire

 Free mapping: plotting development in Africa
FARM NEWS
New reports confirm near-perfect performance record for civil GPS service

 India to Make Native Navigation System Mandatory For All Aircraft

 BDS Precise Service System covers over 300 Chinese cities

 Galileo grows: two more satellites join working constellation
FARM NEWS
Thousands protest logging in Poland's ancient forest

 US imposes second round of tariffs on Canadian lumber

 Poland says primeval forest should not be UNESCO natural heritage site

 Religious leaders join forces to protect rainforests
FARM NEWS
New catalyst paves way for carbon neutral fuel

 Corn better used as food than biofuel

 Discovery could lead to sustainable ethanol made from carbon dioxide

 Researchers produce biofuel for conventional diesel engines
FARM NEWS
SOVENTIX and Gentec EPC sign a joint venture agreement to develop solar hybrid projects across Nigeria

 Pacific island nations get renewable energy support

 ABB microgrid to power Aruba and support transition to renewable energy

 Alberta unveils solar-power rebate program
FARM NEWS
Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments
FARM NEWS
Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Australia coal sale

 Glencore makes new bid for Rio's Australia coal assets

 Rio backs Yancoal over Glencore for Australia coal minesw

 Coal waste fuel may reduce anthropogenic emissions
FARM NEWS
'Pee Park'? China tries to correct bad translations

 China's Xi visit to Hong Kong confirmed: report

 China court slashes jail term for debt-collector killer

 China rejects US criticism over Nobel laureate's treatment



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement