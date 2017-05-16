Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police
 by Staff Writers
 Brasília (AFP) May 16, 2017


Brazilian police said Tuesday they have uncovered a ring that imported Chinese fish illegally adulterated to be heavier and as such, worth more when resold.

Investigators from the agriculture ministry in the southern state of Santa Catarina found local businesses selling adulterated pollock, hake and other imported species, police said in a statement.

The fish had been injected with "water and chemical products, which among other effects raised the price of the products," police said. The fish were then routed by corrupt agricultural inspectors to avoid the usual controls, the statement said.

The adulteration took place while still in China, federal police representative Mauricio Todeschini in the city of Itajai told AFP, adding that the scheme ran from 2015-2017.

The value of the partly "counterfeit" fish was not known but the products had been sold "all around Brazil," he said.

In March, Brazil's huge meat export industry was hit by revelations that 21 Brazilian processing companies had been using chemicals to make old meat look fresh.

FARM NEWS
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations
 Dublin, Ireland (SPX) May 11, 2017
 The digging, stirring and overturning of soil by conventional ploughing in tillage farming is severely damaging earthworm populations around the world, say scientists. The findings published in the scientific journal Global Change Biology show a systematic decline in earthworm populations in soils that are ploughed every year. The deeper the soil is disturbed the more harmful it is for the earth ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
In measuring gas exchange between water and air, size matters

 Researchers apply data science to better predict effect of weather and other conditions

 NASA team pursues blobs and bubbles with new PetitSat mission

 exactEarth Announces Two-Year $1.45 Million Commercial Customer Renewal
FARM NEWS
2 SOPS says goodbye to GPS satellite

 Researchers working toward indoor location detection

 Galileo's search and rescue service in the spotlight

 Russia inaugurates GPS-type satellite station in Nicaragua
FARM NEWS
Study refutes findings behind challenge to Sierra Nevada forest restoration

 Microscopic soil creatures could orchestrate massive tree migrations

 New look at satellite data questions scale of China's afforestation success

 Poland EU row over ancient forest heats up
FARM NEWS
Genome sequence of fuel-producing alga announced

 New breakthrough makes it easier to turn old coffee waste into cleaner biofuels

 Enhancing the efficiency of cereal straw for biofuel production

 Biomass powering U.S. military base
FARM NEWS
Solar power not a favorite for New Zealand

 Atomic-scale study could pave the way for better, longer-lasting solar cells

 Next-gen solar cells could be improved by atomic-scale redesign

 Installing solar to combat national security risks in the power grid
FARM NEWS
Scientists track porpoises to assess impact of offshore wind farms

 Dutch open 'world's largest offshore' wind farm

 OX2 will manage a 45 MW wind farm owned by IKEA Group in Lithuania

 Building Energy celebrates the beginning of operations and electricity generation of its first wind farm
FARM NEWS
Gas leak kills 18 miners in central China

 India's coal plant plans conflict with climate commitments

 Coal power dropping as natural gas, renewables grow, U.S. report finds

 US environmental groups file suit to block new coal mining on public lands
FARM NEWS
China frees human rights lawyer on bail: Amnesty

 China lawyer's wife seeks US asylum after brazen escape

 China wants its anthem sung, but maybe not at parties

 Chinese human rights lawyers seen as enemies of the state



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement