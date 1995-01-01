Climate change threatens Latin America coffee producers

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Sept 12, 2017
Climate change is threatening the Latin American zones most favorable for growing coffee, according to a study out Monday that warns seed production could drop by nearly 90 percent by 2050.
The study suggests high quality coffees are most at risk -- with Arabica coffee unable to withstand even slight fluctuations in temperature, humidity and sunlight.
Robusta coffee, mostly grown in Africa to be made into instant coffee, is slightly more resistant.
"Coffee is one of the most valuable commodities on Earth, and needs a suitable climate and pollinating bees to produce well," said study co-author Taylor Ricketts, director of the University of Vermont's Gund Institute for Environment.
"This is the first study to show how both will likely change under global warming -- in ways that will hit coffee producers hard."
During the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), researchers estimated changes in Arabica coffee distribution in Latin America among 39 species of pollinating bees.
They concluded a temperature increase of over 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (two degrees Celsius) by 2050 will reduce seed production by between 73 and 88 percent in locations best known for coffee production today.
A fall in the bee population of eight to 18 percent will also contribute to this decline.
The largest production losses are expected in Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
But it's not all bad news -- as researchers suggested bee population and diversity in other areas is in fact likely to increase.
This would contribute to a favorable coffee-growing environment in the likes of Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, where temperatures in mountainous regions are expected to be more suitable.
The study also highlights the importance of tropical forests for bees and other key pollinators.
Around 91 percent of Latin America's most fertile areas for coffee production are currently less than 1.2 miles (1.9 kilometers) from a rainforest.
Aqaba, Jordan (AFP) Sept 7, 2017
Jordan, a water-poor country that is 90-percent desert, on Thursday launched a project to turn its sand dunes into farming land to produce food using sun and sea water. King Abdullah II and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon attended a ceremony to mark the official opening of the "Sahara Forest Project" near the southern port city of Aqaba. In a first stage, the project aims to produce up to 1 ... read more
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement