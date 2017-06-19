Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Climate imperils Ethiopia's coffee output
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) June 19, 2017


Roasting level alters the nutritional benefits of coffee
Washington (UPI) Jun 19, 2017 - According to new research, coffee's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are diminished by roasting. The longer coffee beans are roasted, the less they offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Scientists in Korea tested the nutritional effects of roasting times on beans from Coffea arabica, the coffee shrub native to the southwestern highlands of Ethiopia. While caffeine levels were mostly unaffected by roasting times, chlorogenic acid levels were depressed by longer roasting times.

When researchers tested the coffee extracts from different beans on animal models, they found antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity was depressed by heavier roasts.

The scientists published their findings in the Journal of Medicinal Food.

"When people think of coffee, they often associate the beverage with caffeine. However, coffee beans have many other chemicals that could help fight chronic inflammatory diseases," journal editor Sampath Parthasarathy, the interim associate dean at the University of Central Florida's College of Medicine, said in a news release.

"Coffee drinkers are passionate about different roasts -- light, medium and dark. This study suggests that some of the potentially beneficial compounds could be affected by the roasting process. This article would certainly change my coffee roast preference!"

Climate change could wipe out more than half of Ethiopia's coffee production unless farmers move to higher ground, scientists warned Monday.

Climbing temperatures and dwindling rainfall have already degraded prime growing areas, such as the Zege Peninsula, they reported in the journal Nature Plants.

If global warming continues unabated, up to 60 percent of land currently used to grow coffee beans will be unsuitable for production by the last three decades of the century.

"A 'business-as-usual' approach could be disastrous for the Ethiopia coffee economy in the long-term," said Justin Moat, a professor at the University of Nottingham and lead author of the study.

But the new research uncovered a silver lining: a timely and well-planned transition to other regions could not only save the country's largest source of export revenue, it could quadruple land under cultivation, the researchers found.

Home of the prized Coffea arabica plant, Ethiopia is the world's fifth biggest producer of beans, after Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia and Indonesia, according to the International Coffee Organization.

The sector employs some 15 million people and accounts for a quarter of the east African nation's foreign earnings, around $800 million (715 million euros) annually.

Over the last 50 years, however, average temperatures across the country have risen by about 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), and rainfall in key regions has become spotty. Coffee areas that once flourished are in decline, dozens of farmers told the researchers over the course of a three-year investigation.

"All but a few reported that there had been changes in their local and regional climate, including an increase in unpredictability of the seasons," co-author Aaron Davis, a scientist at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Surrey, England, told AFP.

- Keeping pace with climate -

Over decades, the farmers had also seen less rain, combined with a longer and more intense dry season.

The oldest among them remembered good harvests every year six or seven decades ago, and every three years toward the end of the 20th century, said Davis.

Today, bountiful harvests in some key areas happen only once every five years.

One of the country's best known coffee regions, Harar, is likely to disappear before the end of the century, the study forecast.

The study calculates that coffee production must move up in elevation some 32 metres per decade "to keep pace with climate change." Currently, coffee is grown between 1,200 and 2,200 metres (4,000 and 7,200 feet).

Climate models projecting changes driven by global warming across all 16 of Ethiopia's coffee growing regions matched the historical data, bolstering confidence in their accuracy.

Fortunately, the potential to migrate coffee farms to higher ground exists.

Even if much of the nearly 19,000 square kilometres (7,300 square miles) currently under cultivation becomes marginal, there is more than twice as much suitable land -- much of it forested -- that could take its place.

"It is going to be a massive undertaking -- there is time to make the necessary transitions if we start now," said Davis.

"But if we wait, it will only become more difficult and more traumatic."

FARM NEWS
Fractal planting patterns yield optimal harvests, without central control
 Santa Fe NM (SPX) Jun 16, 2017
 Bali's famous rice terraces, when seen from above, look like colorful mosaics because some farmers plant synchronously, while others plant at different times. The resulting fractal patterns are rare for man-made systems and lead to optimal harvests without global planning. To understand how Balinese rice farmers make their decisions for planting, a team of scientists led by Stephen Lansing ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Free mapping: plotting development in Africa

 Satellites forewarn of locust plagues

 NASA satellites image, measure Florida's extreme rainfall

 The heat is on for Sentinel-3B
FARM NEWS
Galileo grows: two more satellites join working constellation

 GIS is a powerful tool that should be used with caution

 Japan launches satellite in bid for super accurate GPS system

 exactEarth Broadens Small Vessel Tracking Offering
FARM NEWS
Religious leaders join forces to protect rainforests

 Peatlands, already dwindling, could face further losses

 Tropical peat forests risk turning from carbon "drains" to emitters

 Activists block logging in Poland's ancient forest
FARM NEWS
Scientists make plastic from sugar and carbon dioxide

 Turning car plastics into foams with coconut oil

 Scientists use new technique to recycle plant material into stock chemicals

 Splitting carbon dioxide using low-cost catalyst materials
FARM NEWS
Photopower for microlabs

 Urban Solar lands UL approval for entire product line

 Solar paint offers endless energy from water vapor

 New technology will enable properties to share solar energy
FARM NEWS
It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments

 U.S. states taking up wind energy mantle
FARM NEWS
Coal waste fuel may reduce anthropogenic emissions

 Researchers compute their way toward cleaner coal plants

 Foreign bidding war for Rio's Australia coal mines

 India's Adani to start work on mine near Great Barrier Reef
FARM NEWS
US billionaire brings Dutch painters to China's masses

 China executives tied to Communist Party critic convicted

 Hong Kong freedoms being eroded: Patten

 Billionaire shakes China's elite with online theatrics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement