Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Diverse rotations and poultry litter improves soybean yield
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) May 22, 2017


illustration only

Continuous cropping systems without rotations or cover crops are perceived as unsustainable for long-term yield and soil health.

Continuous systems, defined as continually producing a crop on the same parcel of land for more than three years, is thought to reduce yields.

Given that crop rotations and soil amendments (cover crops and poultry litter) may alleviate issues associated with continuous cropping, research into their combined effects is necessary to make recommendations that improve soil quality and yield.

In an article recently published in Agronomy Journal, researchers studied combinations of cropping sequence (corn, soybean, and cotton) and soil amendment/cover crops (hairy vetch, Austrian winter pea, wheat, poultry litter and a fallow control) at two sites in Tennessee over a 12-yr study period.

Based on 12-yr yields, a moderate-to-no yield penalty existed for continuous soybean, whereas yield benefits (11%) arose from poultry litter compared to wheat cover crop.

This study determined that across all study years, incorporating corn once within a 4-yr cycle resulted in 8% greater yields than continuous soybean, whereas cotton (once or twice within a rotation) did not.

Consequently, including corn once within a 4-yr cropping rotation with poultry litter improved soybean yields, concurrent with increases in soil N, P, K, and soil organic carbon.

Adapted from Ashworth, A.J., F.L. Allen, A.M. Saxton, and D.D. Tyler. 2017. Impact of Crop Rotations and Soil Amendments on Long-Term No-Tilled Soybean Yield. Agron. J. 109.

FARM NEWS
Plants call 911 to help their neighbors
 Newark DE (SPX) May 18, 2017
 When Harsh Bais, a botanist at the University of Delaware, emailed Connor Sweeney to tell the high school student he would be willing to mentor him on a research project, Sweeney, a competitive swimmer, was so ecstatic he could have swum another 200-meter butterfly at practice. "I knew I would have a lot to learn, but I was ready for that," says the 18-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware. ... read more
Related Links
 American Society of Agronomy
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
How satellite data led to a breakthrough for Lake Erie toxic algal blooms

 Earth's atmosphere more chemically reactive in cold climates

 Extreme weather has greater impact on nature than expected

 Ice Particles in Earth's Atmosphere Create Bright Flashes Seen from Space
FARM NEWS
2 SOPS says goodbye to GPS satellite

 Researchers working toward indoor location detection

 Galileo's search and rescue service in the spotlight

 Russia inaugurates GPS-type satellite station in Nicaragua
FARM NEWS
The superhighway threatening Nigeria's tropical rainforest

 Greenpeace says Canadian forestry lawsuit aims to silence critics

 Study refutes findings behind challenge to Sierra Nevada forest restoration

 Microscopic soil creatures could orchestrate massive tree migrations
FARM NEWS
Microbial fuel cell converts methane to electricity

 Genome sequence of fuel-producing alga announced

 New breakthrough makes it easier to turn old coffee waste into cleaner biofuels

 Enhancing the efficiency of cereal straw for biofuel production
FARM NEWS
Beaumont Solar Announces the Beaumont "Big C" Services Unit to Solar Industry

 A record year for Swedish leading solar energy technology provider Midsummer

 Next-gen solar cells could be improved by atomic-scale redesign

 Solar power not a favorite for New Zealand
FARM NEWS
Scientists track porpoises to assess impact of offshore wind farms

 Dutch open 'world's largest offshore' wind farm

 OX2 will manage a 45 MW wind farm owned by IKEA Group in Lithuania

 Building Energy celebrates the beginning of operations and electricity generation of its first wind farm
FARM NEWS
Gas leak kills 18 miners in central China

 India's coal plant plans conflict with climate commitments

 Coal power dropping as natural gas, renewables grow, U.S. report finds

 US environmental groups file suit to block new coal mining on public lands
FARM NEWS
China frees human rights lawyer on bail: Amnesty

 China lawyer's wife seeks US asylum after brazen escape

 China wants its anthem sung, but maybe not at parties

 Chinese human rights lawyers seen as enemies of the state



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement