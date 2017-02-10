Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Endangered species listing for bumble bee delayed by Trump admin
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Feb 10, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

In a move announced Thursday in the Federal Registrar, President Donald Trump and his administration have delayed the inclusion of the rusty patched bumble bee on the endangered species list.

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the bumble bee species would become the first in the continental United States to be listed as endangered. The rule change was to become official on Friday.

The move is in keeping the executive order signed by President Donal Trump in January, delaying for 60 days all federal regulations passed under former President Barack Obama that have yet to take effect.

The White House said the delay will allow officials to review "questions of fact, law, and policy" related to the pending regulations.

Freezes on pending regulations by new administrations aren't uncommon, but often rules are allowed to go through without delay.

The rusty patched bumble bee is native to the East and Upper Midwest, but its numbers have declined precipitously over the last 20 years. The bee's historical range is 10 percent of what it was -- 90 percent gone in just two decades.

The decision to list the species as endangered came in response to a petition filed by a pair of environmental advocacy groups, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Xerces Society, a group devoted to invertebrate conservation.

"Delays to protecting this already vulnerable pollinator may prove catastrophic," the Xerces Society said in a statement.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said they are operating as if the rule change will become official at the end of the delay.

"The change in the effective date from February 10 to March 21, 2017, is not expected to have an impact on the conservation of the species," Gary Frazer, the agency's assistant director of ecological services, said in a statement. "FWS is developing a recovery plan to guide efforts to bring this species back to a healthy and secure condition."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FARM NEWS
Persistent tropical foraging in the New Guinea highlands
 Jena, Germany (SPX) Feb 08, 2017
 The development of agriculture is frequently seen as one of the major economic, social, and demographic thresholds in human history. From the perspective of the modern world it is often seen as an inevitable, desirable subsistence strategy, allowing larger populations, settled life, and the development of cities. Likewise it has even been argued that long-term human survival in tropical forests ... read more

FARM NEWS
NASA Langley Ozone Sensor Set for Launch to Space Station

 Mobile phone and satellite data to map poverty

 NASA Makes an EPIC Update to Website for Daily Earth Pics

 Subscale Glider Could Assist in Weather Studies, Prediction
FARM NEWS
India's Satnav Goes Out of Whack as Orbiting Atomic Clocks Break

 NASA space radio could change how flights are tracked worldwide

 ISRO to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite to Replace IRNSS-1A

 First-ever GPS data release to boost space-weather science
FARM NEWS
Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds

 Amazon forest was transformed by ancient people: study

 Honduras manages to stall pine-munching bugs' march
FARM NEWS
A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel

 Populus dataset holds promise for biofuels, materials, metabolites
FARM NEWS
Powerful change: A profile of today's solar consumer

 EU to phase out China solar panel duties

 NREL research pinpoints promise of polycrystalline perovskites

 Material can turn sunlight, heat and movement into electricity
FARM NEWS
British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

 Russia's nuclear giant pushes into wind energy

 The power of wind energy and how to use it
FARM NEWS
Do more to advance CCS, BHP Billiton says

 Beijing's mayor vows step away from coal

 EU must shut coal plants by 2030 to meet climate pledge: study

 Smog chokes coal-addicted Poland
FARM NEWS
China villages cheer Robin Hood-like hero in spring festival

 Exile, jail, abduction: the hazardous lives of China's rich

 Missing Chinese billionaire targeted over stocks crash: report

 'Abduction' of China tycoon sparks fear in Hong Kong



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement