Gene discovery may halt worldwide wheat epidemic

|
|
by Staff Writers
Davis CA (SPX) Nov 28, 2017
University of California, Davis, researchers have identified a gene that enables resistance to a new devastating strain of stem rust, a fungal disease that is hampering wheat production throughout Africa and Asia and threatening food security worldwide.
The discovery by UC Davis wheat geneticist Jorge Dubcovsky and his team will help breeders more quickly develop varieties that can fend off the deadly pathogens and halt a worldwide wheat epidemic. The findings were recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Wheat and stem rust have been in an evolutionary arms race for more than 10,000 years. In the 1950s, a major epidemic of the disease spread through North America and destroyed up to 40 percent of the wheat crop, the world's second most important grain next to rice.
Since then, scientists have developed rust-resistant varieties to boost wheat's immunity to stem rust. But the pathogens are making a comeback. A new strain of the stem rust - called Ug99 after it was discovered in Uganda in 1999 - is spreading throughout the region. About 90 percent of the wheat varieties grown worldwide are susceptible to Ug99.
"Ug99 has expanded to most of the wheat-growing regions in Africa and has crossed the Red Sea to Yemen and Iran," said Dubcovsky, a professor with the UC Davis Department of Plant Sciences and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. "Ug99 is now at the door of the Punjab region - the bread basket of Asia - and identification and deployment of effective resistance genes are critical to mitigate this threat."
Dubcovsky and his team identified three different resistance forms of Sr13, a gene from pasta wheat that is effective against Ug99 and another group of virulent stem-rust strains from Yemen and Ethiopia. In 2013, Dubcovsky and fellow researchers discovered another gene called Sr35 that also provides resistance to Ug99. The team is close to identifying a third gene that confers protection from the virulent strain.
Why Genetics Matter
These molecular markers allow breeders to pyramid multiple stem-rust-resistant genes in the same plant to extend the durability of resistance.
"Wheat provides a substantial amount of calories and proteins consumed by humans," Dubcovsky said. "We hope that a better understanding of the wheat-rust pathosystem will speed the development of new strategies to control this devastating pathogen."
Davis CA (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
Sequencing the bread wheat genome has long been considered an almost insurmountable task, due to its enormous size and complexity. Yet it is vitally important for the global food supply, providing more than 20 percent of the calories and 23 percent of the protein consumed by humans. Now, an international team of scientists led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, has come ... read more
Related Links
University of California - Davis
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement