Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Gluten-free diet may increase risk of arsenic, mercury exposure
 by Staff Writers
 Chicago IL (SPX) Feb 14, 2017


Gluten-free products often contain rice flour as a substitute for wheat.

People who eat a gluten-free diet may be at risk for increased exposure to arsenic and mercury - toxic metals that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cancer and neurological effects, according to a report in the journal Epidemiology.

Gluten-free diets have become popular in the U.S., although less than 1 percent of Americans have been diagnosed with celiac disease - an out-of-control immune response to gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye and barley.

A gluten-free diet is recommended for people with celiac disease, but others often say they prefer eating gluten-free because it reduces inflammation - a claim that has not been scientifically proven. In 2015, one-quarter of Americans reported eating gluten-free, a 67 percent increase from 2013.

Gluten-free products often contain rice flour as a substitute for wheat. Rice is known to bioaccumulate certain toxic metals, including arsenic and mercury from fertilizers, soil, or water, but little is known about the health effects of diets high in rice content.

Maria Argos, assistant professor of epidemiology in the UIC School of Public Health, and her colleagues looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey searching for a link between gluten-free diet and biomarkers of toxic metals in blood and urine.

They found 73 participants who reported eating a gluten-free diet among the 7,471 who completed the survey, between 2009 and 2014. Participants ranged in age from 6 to 80 years old.

People who reported eating gluten-free had higher concentrations of arsenic in their urine, and mercury in their blood, than those who did not. The arsenic levels were almost twice as high for people eating a gluten-free diet, and mercury levels were 70 percent higher.

"These results indicate that there could be unintended consequences of eating a gluten-free diet," Argos said.

"But until we perform the studies to determine if there are corresponding health consequences that could be related to higher levels of exposure to arsenic and mercury by eating gluten-free, more research is needed before we can determine whether this diet poses a significant health risk."

"In Europe, there are regulations for food-based arsenic exposure, and perhaps that is something we here in the United States need to consider," Argos said. "We regulate levels of arsenic in water, but if rice flour consumption increases the risk for exposure to arsenic, it would make sense to regulate the metal in foods as well."

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Illinois at Chicago
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FARM NEWS
Grow, mow, mulch: Finding lawn's value
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 10, 2017
 Cranking up the lawn mower on a Saturday afternoon may be a child's most dreaded chore. But little does he or she know that it also affects how much carbon and nitrogen are present in the soil below the grass. Quincy Law of Purdue University studies many aspects of lawn care and their effects on the soil. Does the type of turf grass make a difference? Does it matter if grass clippings are ... read more

FARM NEWS
Human effects on Earth are 170 times greater than natural forces

 HSE experts investigate how order emerges from chaos

 Blue jets studied from Space Station

 Mobile phone and satellite data to map poverty
FARM NEWS
U.S. Air Force, Boeing extend GPS sustainment pact

 India's Satnav Goes Out of Whack as Orbiting Atomic Clocks Break

 NASA space radio could change how flights are tracked worldwide

 ISRO to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite to Replace IRNSS-1A
FARM NEWS
Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds

 Amazon forest was transformed by ancient people: study

 Honduras manages to stall pine-munching bugs' march
FARM NEWS
Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel
FARM NEWS
Governors tell Trump that China will reap low-carbon rewards

 First Solar Awarded 140Mw Module Supply Contract For Australia'S Largest Solar Project

 Magnolia Solar awarded US Patent for High Efficiency Multijunction Solar Cell

 French government gets renewable energy endorsement
FARM NEWS
British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

 Russia's nuclear giant pushes into wind energy

 The power of wind energy and how to use it
FARM NEWS
EU must shut coal plants by 2030 to meet climate pledge: study

 Do more to advance CCS, BHP Billiton says

 Beijing's mayor vows step away from coal

 Smog chokes coal-addicted Poland
FARM NEWS
Fear has made me stronger: Hong Kong bookseller

 Hong Kong police guilty over attack on democracy protester

 Hole is where the heart is for Chinese cave dwellers

 'Unfair' Hong Kong election sparks fresh democracy calls



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement