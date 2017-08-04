Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FARM NEWS
Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines
 by Staff Writers
 Rome (AFP) Aug 4, 2017


French farmers, breeders demand action against wolves
Severac-Le-Chateau, France (AFP) Aug 5, 2017 - Hundreds of farmers, shepherds and politicians rallied in Aveyron, southern France, on Saturday calling for action to halt the slaughter of livestock by packs of wolves.

The demonstrators gathered more than 3,000 sheep, about a hundred cattle and a few horses in a field to represent the number of animals killed by wolves in France in recent months.

"They tell us that 80 percent of French are in favour of the wolf, but that's because these people don't know the reality," said shepherd Melanie Brune.

Brune and other livestock breeders were calling for government action to tackle the problem.

So far this year, wolves have killed 4,153 animals in France, according to an official government tally.

In 2016, the 10,234 animals were killed, up from 9,112 the previous year.

Wolves used to be common in France before dying out in the early 1930s.

They reappeared naturally at the beginning of the 1990s and today they number around 360 across the country, according to France's National Office for Hunting and Wildlife (ONCFS).

The authorities have approved the culling of 40 wolves between July 1 2017 and the end of June, 2018 -- the same number as the previous period. But the livestock breeders and their supporters say that is not enough.

Italy's annual wine harvest, the biggest in the world, is off to its earliest start in a decade as the country swelters in a heatwave following months of drought.

Winemakers have also had to contend with spring frosts and hailstorms this year and the country's agri-food agency Coldiretti is anticipating a 10-15 percent fall in volumes.

But producers say a good year for drinkers is still on the cards at the start of a harvest that will not be completed until around the end of October.

Traditionally, the start of the Italian harvest is celebrated in the north of the country, where the first chardonnay grapes were picked Friday at the Faccoli family winery in the Franciacorta region near Milan.

But the acclaimed sparkling wine area was beaten to the punch this year with picking already underway in Sicily and at least one producer in neighbouring Piedmont having started bringing in his early-ripening grapes on July 29.

Across the country, harvest start dates were expected to be, on average, around ten days earlier than usual.

But the pattern is uneven and the impact of the current broiling conditions on Italy's top wines remains to be seen.

"There are some thirsty vines out there in the valley," said Manfred Ing, the South African winemaker at the Querciabella estate in the Chianti Classico region of Tuscany.

"With the heat arriving so early this year, the vines have very small bunches and berries so from a qualitative point of view we are in for some good grapes once it finally rains, which it always does.

"Yields will probably be down but this is not a problem for us from a fine wine making point of view.

"Being dry and hot there is also zero disease pressure in the vineyards.

"The intensity of the heat and lack of water means the vines have almost gone into survival mode with a delayed maturation occurring."

Ing told AFP his vines were only just starting to go through veraison (colour change), pointing to a September start for picking of the estate's white grapes.

"Fingers crossed we get some good rain and make some rock star wines again this year!"

Italy's wine sector, which had sales of 10.5 billion euros in 2016 and employs some 1.3 million people, is currently one of the most dynamic sectors of an otherwise struggling economy.

Coldiretti said figures for the first four months of 2017 pointed to the value of exports growing at nearly five percent this year, from 5.6 billion euros in 2016.

The agency also predicted that Italy would retain its status as the world's biggest producer of wine by volume with rivals France and Spain having also been hit by frost, hail and rainstorms this year.

Although Italy is the biggest producer by volume, France's production is significantly more valuable with the exports of the likes of Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne worth 8.2 billion euros last year.

FARM NEWS
Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees
 Paris (AFP) Aug 4, 2017
 Paris (AFP) Aug 4, 2017
 To check the beehives he has set up on the roof of the sprawling Monnaie de Paris on the banks of the River Seine, Audric de Campeau slips on a harness over tan-coloured trousers. The beekeeper then hooks his leg harness to a metal cable anchored to the roof's edge, running the length of the entire structure. "It's not dangerous, but my insurance insists on it," he says. Elegantly dr ... read more
FARM NEWS
