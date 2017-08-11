Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Hong Kong, Switzerland, 15 EU states hit by egg scandal: EU
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) Aug 11, 2017


BASF to restrict use of egg scandal pesticide
Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) Aug 10, 2017 - German chemical giant BASF said Thursday it would not reapply for EU authorisation for some uses of pesticide Fipronil, at the heart of a tainted egg scandal that has set member states at odds.

"For business reasons, BASF has decided not to pursue re-registration for treatment of seeds in Europe," a spokesman told AFP, adding that the authorisation would expire on September 30.

The pesticide was only authorised for a small number of applications in treating seeds, it added, making the "high costs" of the registration process uneconomical.

BASF added that its decision did not affect the chemical's use as a "biocide" against ants, cockroaches and termites, which is allowed in the EU until 2023.

Belgium on Wednesday accused the Netherlands' food safety authority NVWA of failing to inform it that eggs were tainted with Fipronil despite knowing about it since last November.

NVWA denied that it had known definitively about the contamination so soon, but admitted it had received an anonymous tip about the pesticide being used to clean chicken pens in order to combat red lice in that month.

The insecticide scandal only became public on August 1 when authorities in the Netherlands ordered eggs pulled from supermarket shelves and urged shoppers to throw any they had away.

Contaminated eggs have since been discovered in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Britain and France, with several supermarkets pulling millions of eggs off the shelves.

Fipronil is commonly used in veterinary products to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks, but is banned by the EU from being used to treat animals destined for human consumption, such as chickens.

In large quantities, the insecticide is considered by the World Health Organisation to be "moderately hazardous" and can have dangerous effects on people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands.

Insecticide-tainted eggs from European poultry farms have now been found in Hong Kong and Switzerland as well as 15 EU countries, the European Commission said Friday.

The European Commission said all had received eggs contaminated with the pesticide fipronil, adding that a meeting of EU ministers to discuss the scandal had been provisionally scheduled for September 26.

"We would like this meeting to happen with some distance to the events and have as many facts established as possible," European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a press conference.

"This is not, let's be clear, a crisis meeting," Andreeva said.

The EU countries affected are Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Denmark, along with non-EU Switzerland, and Hong Kong, commission spokesman Daniel Rosario said.

Farms had been shut down in four countries -- Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and France -- where authorities have confirmed the illegal use of the substance to treat poultry farms, Rosario said.

The other countries -- plus non-EU Switzerland and Hong Kong -- received exports from the four countries.

Millions of eggs and egg-based products have been pulled from European supermarket shelves since the scare went public on August 1 and there are growing questions about who knew what, and when.

Fipronil is commonly used to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks from animals but is banned by the European Union from use in the food industry.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that when eaten in large quantities it can harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands.

FARM NEWS
A new threat to pollination : the dark side of artificial light
 Paris, France (SPX) Aug 09, 2017
 A European team, including a researcher from the Centre d'Ecologie et des Sciences de la Conservation (CNRS/MNHN/UPMC), has shown for the first time the direct and indirect impacts of artificial light on flower pollination. This threat to terrestrial ecosystems comes on top of other threats such as habitat loss, pesticide use, the spread of pathogens, and climate change. Their findings are publi ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Lockheed Martin Will Build New Space Instrument Focused on Vegetation Health and Carbon Monitoring

 Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 NOAA's GOES-S and GOES-T satellites coming together

 Aalto-1 satellite sends first image back to VTT Finland
FARM NEWS
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system

 Russia, China to Set Up Pilot Zone to Test National Navigation Systems

 India Plans to Roll Out National GPS Next Year

 Orbital Alliance Techsystems receives contract for GPS artillery
FARM NEWS
Drought-affected trees die from hydraulic failure and carbon starvation

 Humans have been altering tropical forests for at least 45,000 years

 Payments to rural communities offer a new opportunity to restore China's native forests

 EU demands Polish 'reassurance' over ancient forest
FARM NEWS
Additive selectively converts CO2 to multicarbon fuels

 New light-activated catalyst grabs CO2 to make ingredients for fuel

 Biochar could clear the air in more ways than one

 Algae cultivation technique could advance biofuels
FARM NEWS
Solar glasses generate solar power

 New method enhances broadband light absorption in solar cells

 Lightweight catalyst for artificial photosynthesis

 A new picture emerges on the origins of photosynthesis in a sun-loving bacteria
FARM NEWS
Vertical axis wind turbines can offer cheaper electricity for urban and suburban areas

 Annual wind report confirms tech advancements, improved performance, low wind prices

 U.S. wind power momentum up 40 percent from last year

 Shale-rich Oklahoma to host mega-wind farm
FARM NEWS
Coal production gains slowing, U.S. report finds

 Profits for Chinese coal producers soar

 Scientists uncover biogeochemical controls on occurrence and distribution of PACs in coals

 China backs hundreds of global coal power projects
FARM NEWS
Hundreds of Cambodian maids to work in Hong Kong

 Flag-waving Chinese blockbuster smashes box-office records

 Chinese auntie enforcers jailed after reign of grey terror

 Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo's ashes buried at sea



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement