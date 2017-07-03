Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Incremental discovery may one day lead to photosynthetic breakthrough
 by Staff Writers
 Champaign IL (SPX) Jul 03, 2017


Lead author Christine Raines (left) and Patricia Lopez (right) discovered the role of three forms of a protein (CP12) that is critical for photosynthesis and plant growth.

Photosynthesis is one of the most complicated and important processes -responsible for kick-starting Earth's food chain. While we have modeled its more-than-100 major steps, scientists are still discovering the purpose of proteins that can be engineered to increase yield, as scientists recently proved in Science.

Now researchers have uncovered secrets about another protein, CP12 - the full understanding of which may provide an additional route to boost yields in the future.

There are three forms of the protein CP12 that regulate the enzymes GAPDH and PRK. Think of the enzymes as the workhorses and CP12 as the groom holding the reins. CP12 tells them to get to work when there's light and reins them in when it's dark.

"CP12 is an important component because it helps plants respond to changing light levels, for example when the plant is shaded by a leaf or cloud," said first author Patricia Lopez, a postdoctoral researcher for Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) who led this research. "CP12 stops the activity of the enzymes within seconds but without CP12, it will take several minutes to slow the activity, costing the plant precious energy."

Published in the Journal of Experimental Botany, Lopez and co-authors found not all CP12 enzymes are created equal. Turns out that CP12-3 is not part of this process - whereas CP12-1 and CP12-2 are in charge and can cover for each other. Get rid of all three, and the plant can't photosynthesize efficiently, resulting in a drastically smaller plant with fewer, smaller seeds.

In fact, without CP12 to hold the reins, PRK also disappears. "PRK is a vital workhorse that provides the raw materials for the enzyme Rubisco to turn into carbohydrates - the sugars the plant uses to grow bigger and produce more yield," said lead author Christine Raines, a professor of plant molecular physiology at the University of Essex.

Agriculture is approaching the limits of the yield traits that drove the remarkable yield increases over the past century, said RIPE Associate Director Don Ort, USDA/ARS scientist and the Robert Emerson Professor of Plant Biology at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.

"Improving photosynthesis has the promise of being the next frontier to dramatic boost crop yields, and for the first time there is both a molecular understanding of photosynthesis and powerful technological tools to make engineering photosynthesis a realistic and attainable goal."

The paper "Arabidopsis CP12 mutants have reduced levels of phosphoribulokinase and impaired function of the Calvin-Benson cycle" is published by the Journal of Experimental Botany (DOI: 10.1093/jxb/erx084). Co-authors include Amani Omar Abuzaid and Tracy Lawson

FARM NEWS
Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands
 Irvine CA (SPX) Jul 03, 2017
 The world's open grasslands and the beneficial fires that sustain them have shrunk rapidly over the past two decades, thanks to a massive increase in agriculture, according to a new study led by University of California, Irvine and NASA researchers published in Science. Analyzing 1998 to 2015 data from NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites, the international team found that the total area of Ea ... read more
Related Links
 Institute for Genomic Biology at Urbana-Champaign
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Scientists solve mystery of unexplained "bright nights"

 Harris Corporation Delivers Advanced Weather Satellite Instrument to South Korea

 Satellite data to map endangered monkey populations on Earth

 Satellites forewarn of locust plagues
FARM NEWS
Lockheed Martin nears completion of GPS III satellite

 New reports confirm near-perfect performance record for civil GPS service

 India to Make Native Navigation System Mandatory For All Aircraft

 BDS Precise Service System covers over 300 Chinese cities
FARM NEWS
Slow-growing ponderosas survive mountain pine beetle outbreaks

 Scampering dogs in Chile help restore burnt forests

 US imposes second round of tariffs on Canadian lumber

 Thousands protest logging in Poland's ancient forest
FARM NEWS
Solving a sweet problem for renewable biofuels and chemicals

 Regulating the indirect land use carbon emissions imposes high hidden costs on fuel

 Cellulosic biofuels can benefit the environment if managed correctly

 Biofuel from waste
FARM NEWS
Air pollution casts shadow over solar energy production

 Exciting new material uses solar energy to remove man-made dye pollutants from water

 ABB microgrid to power Aruba and support transition to renewable energy

 The Last Day of Net-Metering Brings Memories of Fighting for Every Solar Watt
FARM NEWS
Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments
FARM NEWS
Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Australia coal sale

 Glencore makes new bid for Rio's Australia coal assets

 Rio backs Yancoal over Glencore for Australia coal minesw

 Coal waste fuel may reduce anthropogenic emissions
FARM NEWS
Coming to a Chinese cinema near you: 'Core Socialist Values'

 Germany urges treatment for China's cancer-stricken Liu

 Hong Kong's allure fading in mainland China

 Profile: Hong Kong's new leader Carrie Lam



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement