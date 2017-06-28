Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew
 by Staff Writers
 Chicago IL (SPX) Jun 28, 2017


Nile Perch from Lake Victoria, Uganda.

Harvests from freshwater fisheries such as the Great Lakes could total more than 12 million tons a year globally and contribute more to global food supplies and economies than previous estimates indicate, according to a study published by Michigan State University and the U.S. Geological Survey.

"Our study provides an independent estimate of global inland fishery harvests based on food web ecology and fisheries activity, and can help resource managers in the United States and around the world make informed decisions about the often competing uses of inland fresh waters," said Andrew Deines, a scientist with Michigan State University's Center for Systems Integration and Sustainability during the study and the report's lead author.

Freshwater ecosystems across the planet provide valuable services, such as drinking water, hydropower, irrigation for agriculture and economically important recreation and tourism. The USGS, Michigan State University and partners estimated the 2011 fish harvest from over 246,000 lakes worldwide. They found that the harvest was 18.5 billion pounds, or the weight of more than a million large African elephants.

These lakes accounted for about 50 percent of the global freshwater lake area. Because the study did not assess the inland fishery harvest from rivers, wetlands and very small lakes, the true total global freshwater fish harvest in 2011 likely exceeded the 12 million tons reported to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, or FAO.

"This finding is important because it suggests that harvests from inland fisheries are underreported, which can diminish their importance and result in misinformed decisions regarding the competing uses of freshwater resources," said David "Bo" Bunnell, a USGS scientist and an author of the study.

Global statistics for inland fisheries harvests are compiled by the FAO. Global statistics for inland fisheries are highly uncertain and sometimes underestimated due to underreporting, driven partly by limited resources for accurately measuring harvests in many countries. As a result, the contributions of inland fisheries to food security and dietary protein are often overlooked.

The scientists assessed productivity of lakes larger than about 0.04 square miles, worldwide. They modeled lake size, potential fishing activity based on human population density and remotely sensed estimates of chlorophyll, a measurement of algae and a building block of lake food webs.

"Applications of technologies, such as assessing lake chlorophyll from satellites in our study, create opportunities for independent estimates and can help inform regions where on-the-ground data are limited," said Mark Rogers, a USGS scientist and an author of the study.

Managers around the world rely on accurate estimates of fishery harvests to make important natural resource decisions, such as how to balance water needs for agriculture, municipal water supplies and ecosystem health. Because fisheries harvests are difficult to accurately measure due to the large numbers of lakes and resource users around the globe, the new study provides an alternative approach to help address this uncertainty.

FARM NEWS
Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest
 Bordeaux (AFP) June 22, 2017
 With a middle-class increasingly thirsty for reds, whites and Italian bubbly, China is the hot ticket for wine traders looking for opportunities at this year's Vinexpo industry extravaganza. The world's most populous nation has for years been seen as an El Dorado for foreign wine-makers - but those hoping to cash in need to keep up with continuing rapid transformations in the market, includ ... read more
Related Links
 USGS Great Lakes Science Center
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Watching cities grow

 Sofradir designs supersize near infrared detector for space observation

 Making waves with the hot electrons within Earth's radiation belts

 Bangladesh's heavy rainfall examined with NASA's IMERG
FARM NEWS
New reports confirm near-perfect performance record for civil GPS service

 India to Make Native Navigation System Mandatory For All Aircraft

 BDS Precise Service System covers over 300 Chinese cities

 Galileo grows: two more satellites join working constellation
FARM NEWS
Thousands protest logging in Poland's ancient forest

 US imposes second round of tariffs on Canadian lumber

 Poland says primeval forest should not be UNESCO natural heritage site

 Religious leaders join forces to protect rainforests
FARM NEWS
Corn better used as food than biofuel

 Discovery could lead to sustainable ethanol made from carbon dioxide

 Researchers produce biofuel for conventional diesel engines

 New catalyst paves way for carbon neutral fuel
FARM NEWS
Freshwater from salt water using only solar energy

 SOVENTIX and Gentec EPC sign a joint venture agreement to develop solar hybrid projects across Nigeria

 Pacific island nations get renewable energy support

 Using sunlight to the max
FARM NEWS
Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments
FARM NEWS
Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Australia coal sale

 Glencore makes new bid for Rio's Australia coal assets

 Rio backs Yancoal over Glencore for Australia coal minesw

 Coal waste fuel may reduce anthropogenic emissions
FARM NEWS
China's Xi visit to Hong Kong confirmed: report

 China court slashes jail term for debt-collector killer

 Beijing shopkeepers protest evictions

 Hong Kong activists stage China protest ahead of Xi visit



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement