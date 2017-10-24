Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FARM NEWS
McDonald's profits jump on better sales, China deal
 by Staff Writers
 New York (AFP) Oct 24, 2017


McDonald's reported a jump in third-quarter profit Tuesday, boosted by better sales in key markets and a one-time infusion of funds from refranchising Chinese and Hong Kong restaurants.

Net income for the quarter ending September 30 was $1.9 billion, up 47.7 percent from the year-ago period. That included a gain of about $850 million from the sale of China and Hong Kong businesses to franchising companies.

Revenues fell 10.4 percent to $5.7 billion due to the divestments in Asia.

McDonald's has been on an upswing since tapping Steve Easterbrook as chief executive in 2015 after a lengthy slump.

Easterbrook has been credited with effective roll-outs of the chain's all-day breakfast option and other new programs, and with efforts to simplify the menu in order to speed visits for customers.

"We're building a better McDonald's and winning back customers," Easterbrook said at the outset of a conference call with analysts.

McDonald's reported that global comparable sales increased six percent and cited growth in several key markets, including the United States, China, Britain and Canada.

US sales were lifted by some aggressive discounting initiatives, including the McPick 2 value deal, which charged $5 for two meal-sized items, such as the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets.

Comparable sales in the US rose 4.1 percent despite lower sales in regions hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The results "are a testament to both (McDonald's) resilience and the soundness of its reinvention strategy," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

"Promotional activity has been key to McDonald's success within the US," Saunders said.

"While such activity is not new and helped to drive trade during the second quarter, we are encouraged that it still has resonance given the recent increase in the number of offers and deals from fast food rivals."

McDonald's said the refranchising efforts in Asia were ahead of schedule, with some 4,000 restaurants spun off more than a year before the original plan.

The refranchising "brings us closer to the customers and communities we serve in these markets and creates a better opportunity to unlock their full growth potential," said chief financial officer Kevin Ozan.

"Our more heavily franchised structure will continue to drive shareholder value by providing a more stable revenue and income stream with higher returns on invested capital."

Shares of McDonald's rose 1.6 percent to $165.91 in morning trading.

FARM NEWS
More than 1.3 million demand EU weedkiller ban
 Brussels (AFP) Oct 23, 2017
 Activists on Monday handed the EU a petition signed by more than 1.3 million people calling for a European ban on the weedkiller glyphosate, produced by chemicals giant Monsanto and others, over fears it causes cancer. The petition was given to the European Commission, the executive of the 28-nation EU which has recommended the license for the herbicide be renewed for ten years in mid-Decemb ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
First joint France-China satellite to study oceans

 Sentinel-5P: satellite in excellent health

 Study casts doubt on warming implications of brown carbon aerosol from wildfires

 Watching plant photosynthesis from space
FARM NEWS
Lockheed Martin's first GPS III Satellite receives green light from Air Force

 exactEarth Announces Agreement with Alltek Marine to Expand Small Vessel Tracking Service Offering

 BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

 China's BeiDou-3 satellites get new chips
FARM NEWS
Tropical tree roots represent an underappreciated carbon pool

 Conservation cutbacks put Brazil's Amazon animals at risk

 More trees, better farming could slash carbon emissions: study

 Carbon feedback from forest soils will accelerate global warming
FARM NEWS
Separating methane and CO2 will become more efficient

 Converting carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide using water, electricity

 Breaking down stubborn cellulose

 Breakthrough in direct activation of CO2 and CH4 into liquid fuels and chemicals
FARM NEWS
How solar peaker plants could replace gas peakers

 Transparent solar technology represents 'wave of the future'

 Clean Energy Collective Starts Construction on SCE and G Community Solar Facilities

 SCE monopoly abuse of power prompts the necessity of off-grid inventions
FARM NEWS
Construction to begin on $160 million Industry Leading Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

 A kite that might fly

 Scotland outreach to Canada yields wind energy investment

 First floating wind farm starts operation in Scotland
FARM NEWS
Coal still holds a slight edge as U.S. power source

 Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

 First-ever U.S. coal shipment arrives in Ukraine

 Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal
FARM NEWS
In Communist China, it's a man's world at the top

 Beijing garment industry resists Congress lockdown

 China's Xi sets eyes on more power as congress closes

 Red handed: Xi's anti-graft campaign set to roll on



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement