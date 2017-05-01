Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields
 by Staff Writers
 Urbana IL (SPX) Aug 03, 2017


This image shows the experimental setup of the lab-scale bioreactor and P-filter. Credit Laura Christianson

Algae blooms in the Gulf of Mexico use up the majority of the oxygen in the water, leading to massive "dead zones" that cannot support fish or other wildlife. The culprit? Nitrate, running off agricultural fields through tile drainage systems. But nitrate is only part of the problem. Algae in freshwater lakes and ponds flourishes when exposed to a different pollutant, phosphorus, and the tiniest amount is enough to trigger a bloom.

Illinois and the 11 other states that send the majority of the water to the Mississippi River set aggressive goals to reduce nitrate and phosphorus pollution in the Gulf of Mexico. To achieve those goals, large point sources of phosphorus, such as wastewater treatment plants, will need to invest in new infrastructure. But new research suggests there could be a role for farmers, as well.

Laura Christianson, assistant professor of water quality in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois, is an expert in woodchip bioreactors. She has done extensive work to demonstrate the potential of the woodchip-filled trenches in removing nitrate from tile drainage water in Illinois croplands.

"The woodchips and the nitrate are necessary for the bacteria to complete their life cycles. As they consume the nitrate, it is removed from the water. It's a biological process," Christianson explains.

In a recent study, Christianson and several colleagues looked at whether they could also remove phosphorus by adding a special "P-filter" designed to trap the fertilizer-derived pollutant. The team tested two types of industrial waste products in the P-filters: acid mine drainage treatment residual (MDR) and steel slag. Phosphorous binds to elements such as iron, calcium, and aluminum contained in these products, removing it from the water.

Rather than mixing MDR or steel slag with woodchips in one big nitrate- and phosphorus-removing machine, the team placed a separate P-filter upstream or downstream of a lab-scale bioreactor. They ran wastewater from an aquaculture tank through the system and measured the amount of nitrate and phosphorus at various points along the way.

Nitrate removal was consistent, regardless of P-filter type and whether the P-filter was upstream or downstream of the bioreactor. But MDR was far superior as a phosphorus filter. "It removed 80 to 90 percent of the phosphorus at our medium flow rate," Christianson says. "That was really, really good. Amazing."

Steel slag, on the other hand, only removed about 25 percent of the phosphorus. "But steel slag is a lot easier to find in the Midwest. And according to the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, we're only trying to remove 45 percent of the phosphorus we send downstream. Since agriculture is only responsible for half of that, 25 percent would be pretty good," Christianson says.

The system clearly shows potential, but several unknowns remain. Paired bioreactors and P-filters have yet to be tested in real-world conditions, although a handful have been installed in the United States. Perhaps more importantly, researchers don't have a good handle on how much phosphorus is running off agricultural fields in tile drainage.

"We suspect our tile drainage in Illinois doesn't have much phosphorus in it, but we know there is some," she says. "We're getting a better handle right now on just how much phosphorus we have.

"We know that phosphorus moves more readily in surface runoff. When you have soil eroding and the water is murky and brown, there's generally phosphorus attached to the soil. The easy way to sum it up is if you have tile drainage, you should be more concerned about losing nitrate in that water, but if you have hillier land, you should be more concerned about soil erosion and losing phosphorus."

The article, "Denitrifying woodchip bioreactor and phosphorus filter pairing to minimize pollution swapping," is published in Water Research. The research was supported by the USDA Agricultural Research Service and the Oklahoma State Agricultural Experiment Station.

FARM NEWS
Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study
 Miami (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
 Rising carbon dioxide levels from global warming will drastically reduce the amount of protein in staple crops like rice and wheat, leaving vulnerable populations at risk of growth stunting and early death, experts warned Wednesday. Researchers say they still don't understand how or why carbon dioxide emissions sap protein and other nutrients from plants, but the mystery is one that could ha ... read more
Related Links
 University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 NASA Solves a Drizzle Riddle

 Manmade aerosols identified as driver in shifting global rainfall patterns

 Airbus built Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite ready for launch
FARM NEWS
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system

 Russia, China to Set Up Pilot Zone to Test National Navigation Systems

 India Plans to Roll Out National GPS Next Year

 Orbital Alliance Techsystems receives contract for GPS artillery
FARM NEWS
US firms buying timber from illegal PNG logging: NGO

 Poland to keep logging in ancient forest: minister

 Poles revive ancient tradition of timber floating

 Trees can make or break city weather
FARM NEWS
New light-activated catalyst grabs CO2 to make ingredients for fuel

 Biochar could clear the air in more ways than one

 Algae cultivation technique could advance biofuels

 Fungi that evolved to eat wood offer new biomass conversion tool
FARM NEWS
A new picture emerges on the origins of photosynthesis in a sun-loving bacteria

 India facing renewable energy challenges

 Schneider Electric India commissions 720 kWp solar plant at its manufacturing facility in Vadodara

 World Bank tries to make Pacific solar power decisions easier
FARM NEWS
Shale-rich Oklahoma to host mega-wind farm

 U.S. wind power momentum up 40 percent from last year

 ABB wins $30 million order to support integration of offshore wind energy in the UK

 GE's renewables not enough to boost overall revenue
FARM NEWS
Scientists uncover biogeochemical controls on occurrence and distribution of PACs in coals

 China backs hundreds of global coal power projects

 Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Australia coal sale

 Glencore makes new bid for Rio's Australia coal assets
FARM NEWS
China police arrest 230 over pyramid scheme

 Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo's ashes buried at sea

 Botswana confirms Dalai Lama visit despite China anger

 Chinese city leadership shake-up signals Xi power play



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement