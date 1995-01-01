Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
prices jump as Irma approaches Florida
 by Staff Writers
 New York (AFP) Sept 5, 2017


Orange juice prices jumped in New York on Tuesday as Hurricane Irma's approach cast a shadow over the citrus-producing US state of Florida.

Irma has become a "potentially catastrophic" Category Five hurricane, the most ferocious category of storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Its likely path shows it hitting the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Florida, and the state already has begun ordering some evacuations.

"While we do not yet know the exact path of Irma, major impacts to Florida are potentially possible and we cannot wait to take aggressive preparedness actions," Florida Governor Rick Scott said.

Florida, known as the "Sunshine State," is the largest producer of orange juice in the United States.

As a result, futures for frozen orange juice have spiked on the Intercontinental Exchange in New York.

Juice for November delivery jumped 6.2 percent, climbing to $1.45 a pound and putting it up 11 percent since Wednesday, when the first serious warnings about Irma's path appeared.

Oranges are not the only Florida agricultural product threatened by Irma. The state also grows large cotton crops.

Futures for the fiber also climbed 4.2 percent in New York but already were elevated after Hurricane Harvey flooded cotton fields in Texas and the Mississippi Delta.

Markets also were still absorbing that storm's impact on US oil and gas infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, with production platforms, refineries and pipelines all disrupted by the storm and flooding.

A gallon of gasoline (3.8 liters) for September delivery rose nearly 30 percent in New York between August 25 and 31 but fell Tuesday by 3.1 percent.

FARM NEWS
Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman
 Los Angeles (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
 As Tipsy methodically unfolds an arm to select a glass, retrieve ice and mix a drink, it's all a far cry from the flashy swagger of Tom Cruise in "Cocktail." But then he doesn't have the twinkle in his eye of a fictional Hollywood bartender - or any eyes at all, for that matter - because Tipsy is a robot. He won't be able to swap sporting banter or offer relationship advice to lovelo ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Pinpointing the sources of trans-Pacific dust

 Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 Russian scientists invent device allowing them to sense kilometers into Earth

 Man-made fossil methane emission levels larger than previously believed
FARM NEWS
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system

 India to launch satellite next week to fix malfunctioning navigation system

 Japan launches satellite for better GPS system

 Harris delivers navigation package for third GPS III satellite
FARM NEWS
Expanding tropical forest spells disaster for conservation

 Panama's native tree species excel in infertile tropical soils

 Greenpeace steps up protest against Polish forest logging

 Ancient trees reveal relationship between climate change, wildfires
FARM NEWS
Reusable ruthenium-based catalyst could be a game-changer for the biomass industry

 Technique could aid mass production of biodegradable plastic

 Researchers identify cheaper, greener biofuels processing catalyst

 How a bacterium can live on methanol
FARM NEWS
Moscow gets its first traffic signals powered by renewable energy

 Solar hydrogen production by artificial leaves

 Insect eyes inspire new solar cell design from Stanford

 Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success
FARM NEWS
Saudi Arabia shortlists 25 bidders for major wind plant

 First foundations set for Baltic Sea wind farm

 Wind energy blows up storm of controversy in Mexico

 U.S. extends wind energy taproots into Zambia
FARM NEWS
Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal

 In a first, U.S. ships coal to Ukraine

 China to strictly control new coal-fired power capacity

 Russian scientist says leave coal in the ground
FARM NEWS
Hong Kong radio replaces BBC with Chinese programming

 China blocking rights activists, harassing experts at UN: HRW

 China blocking rights activists, harassing experts at UN: HRW

 Chinese TV told to 'sing the praises of the party'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement