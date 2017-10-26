Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FARM NEWS
Pigging out: internet mocks McDonald's new China name
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 26, 2017


McDonald's in China provoked snorts of laughter Thursday, as internet users mocked a ham-fisted new company name that sounds a lot like the Chinese word for a pig eating.

Earlier this month, the company quietly changed its official name from a transliteration of "McDonald's" to a new moniker meaning "Golden Arches" -- a reference to the business's famous logo.

It was an under-the-radar decision only intended for official use, not for restaurants, the company said in a statement.

But the move threatened to turn into something of a PR nightmare after an enterprising Internet user uncovered the change in corporate filings.

Social media wags quickly pointed out the word -- gong -- sounds similar to one that describes a pig snorting and digging in the dirt for food, or "rooting" in English.

It was an unfortunate association for a restaurant that has long sought to dissociate itself from unhealthy eating habits.

By early Thursday afternoon, the hashtag "Golden Arches" had been viewed 2 million times, with many commenters hamming up its porcine associations.

"Thank you for 'snorting'," one user named "bundled meat" wrote on Weibo, a play on the words McDonald's servers often use to welcome customers.

"Pig snort snort, golden snort snort, if it's tasty come snort again," wrote another user.

Picking a Chinese name can be difficult for foreign corporations. Airbnb's Chinese name "Aibiying" meaning "welcome each other with love" has not gone over well with Chinese for its phonetic clunkiness.

Max Factor, the cosmetics company, chose a name that to some Chinese sounds like "a buddha wrapped in honey."

Coca-cola is one company that got it right, transliterating its English name to "kekou kele" meaning "Happiness you can taste."

A McDonald's China spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that the company's new name is purely a formality.

"The company's name is only for registration purposes," the statement said.

"It will have no effect on normal business operations."

FARM NEWS
US study finds rise in human glyphosate levels
 Washington (AFP) Oct 25, 2017
 Levels of glyphosate, a controversial chemical found in herbicides, markedly increased in the bodies of a sample population over two decades, a study published Tuesday in a US medical journal said. The increase dated from the introduction of genetically-modified glyphosate-tolerant crops in the United States in 1994. The findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Associati ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
GOES-T Satellite "Brains" and "Body" Come Together

 Keeping an Eye on Earth's Energy Budget

 First joint France-China satellite to study oceans

 Sentinel-5P: satellite in excellent health
FARM NEWS
Lockheed Martin's first GPS III Satellite receives green light from Air Force

 exactEarth Announces Agreement with Alltek Marine to Expand Small Vessel Tracking Service Offering

 BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

 China's BeiDou-3 satellites get new chips
FARM NEWS
Forest fires contributed to record global tree cover loss

 Amazonian hunters deplete wildlife but don't empty forests

 Indigenous groups warn Paris accord imperiled by deforestation

 Tropical tree roots represent an underappreciated carbon pool
FARM NEWS
Expanding Brazilian sugarcane could dent global CO2 emissions

 Stiff fibers spun from slime

 Converting carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide using water, electricity

 Separating methane and CO2 will become more efficient
FARM NEWS
Air pollution cuts solar energy potential in China

 New fractal-like concentrating solar power receivers are better at absorbing sunlight

 German utility sees potential in rooftop solar

 Recurrent Energy Announces Commercial Operation of 71 MW North Carolina Solar Project
FARM NEWS
Construction to begin on $160 million Industry Leading Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

 A kite that might fly

 Scotland outreach to Canada yields wind energy investment

 First floating wind farm starts operation in Scotland
FARM NEWS
Coal still holds a slight edge as U.S. power source

 Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

 First-ever U.S. coal shipment arrives in Ukraine

 Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal
FARM NEWS
Fears mount over bookseller 'freed' by China

 China's Xi welcomes 'objective' media at restricted event

 In Communist China, it's a man's world at the top

 Beijing garment industry resists Congress lockdown



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement