Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Popular artificial sweetener also works as pesticide and insect birth control
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) May 23, 2017


According to a new study, a popular artificial sweetener could double as a pesticide and birth control for insects.

In recent experiment, scientists used erythritol -- the sugar alcohol in Truvia -- to kill newly hatched fly larvae. Researchers also measured diminished egg production among flies feeding off of the sugar substitute.

"Erythritol has potential to be deployed in a wider array of settings, targeting adults, egg production, active feeding larvae, or all of the above," Sean O'Donnell, an entomologist and professor at Drexel University, said in a news release. "Many insect control programs focus on knocking back insect reproduction, rather than -- or in addition to -- killing the adults. In part this is because reproductive suppression or disruption has a very strong effect of reducing pest population growth rate and limiting maximum pest population size."

Fly larvae fed Erythritol never reached adulthood. Most lived only a day and a half after exposure. Blue dye confirmed the larva died from ingestion of the artificial sweetener.

Though prolonged exposure to erythritol can also kill adult flies, the insects can live for several days while consuming the sugar substitute. Tests showed the sweetener did depress the number of eggs laid by flies, but the insects' reproductive abilities recovered once they stopped ingesting erythritol.

A reproductive slowdown is an important benefit, as many insecticides fail to slow population growth. Flies often continue laying eggs for the handful of days it takes for pesticides to finally kill their targets.

"Even though adults can live through eating erythritol for some time, their reproduction is impaired," O'Donnell said. "They will make little or no contribution to population growth before dying, and this effect is relatively rapid: It was apparent on day one."

The experiments only involved fruit flies, but researchers believe their findings -- detailed in the Journal of Applied Entomology -- is applicable to other pests.

FARM NEWS
Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault
 Stockholm (AFP) May 20, 2017
 Norway on Saturday said it would boost protection of a seed storage vault designed to protect the world's crops from disaster, after soaring temperatures caused water to leak into its entrance. Situated deep inside a mountain on a remote Arctic island in a Norwegian archipelago, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, dubbed the "doomsday" vault, is the largest of its kind and can store up to 2.5 b ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Supercomputing helps researchers understand Earth's interior

 First space-based sodium LIRDAR will study poorly understood Mesosphere

 NASA Mission Uncovers Dance of Electrons in Space

 Earth's atmosphere more chemically reactive in cold climates
FARM NEWS
2 SOPS says goodbye to GPS satellite

 Researchers working toward indoor location detection

 Galileo's search and rescue service in the spotlight

 Russia inaugurates GPS-type satellite station in Nicaragua
FARM NEWS
Planting trees cannot replace cutting CO2 emissions

 Myanmar's extensive forests are declining rapidly due to political and economic change

 Solving the mystery of the white oak

 The superhighway threatening Nigeria's tropical rainforest
FARM NEWS
Triple play boosting value of renewable fuel could tip market in favor of biomass

 Insight into enzyme's 3-D structure could cut biofuel costs

 Microbial fuel cell converts methane to electricity

 A full life cycle assessment of second-generation biofuels
FARM NEWS
NRL Tests Autonomous 'Soaring with Solar' Concept

 EU SmartFlex project finishes reference solar facade

 InnoEnergy-backed Solaris Offgrid raises 1M Euro to tackle global electricity poverty

 Beaumont Solar Announces the Beaumont "Big C" Services Unit to Solar Industry
FARM NEWS
Scientists track porpoises to assess impact of offshore wind farms

 Dutch open 'world's largest offshore' wind farm

 OX2 will manage a 45 MW wind farm owned by IKEA Group in Lithuania

 Building Energy celebrates the beginning of operations and electricity generation of its first wind farm
FARM NEWS
Gas leak kills 18 miners in central China

 India's coal plant plans conflict with climate commitments

 Coal power dropping as natural gas, renewables grow, U.S. report finds

 US environmental groups file suit to block new coal mining on public lands
FARM NEWS
China gasps at airy speech by grad student in US

 Branstad, friend of Beijing, confirmed as US envoy to China

 Stories of Hong Kong: Hopes and fears on landmark anniversary

 China frees human rights lawyer on bail: Amnesty



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement