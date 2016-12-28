Research reveals movement and evolution of potato famine pathogen

|
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Raleigh, N.C. (UPI) Dec 28, 2016
The pathogen responsible for the Irish potato famine that killed more than a million people may have originated in South America. That's the conclusion of a team of scientists from North Carolina State University who recently analyzed the movement and evolution of the potato pathogen.
Scientists analyzed the genome of 183 samples of the pathogen Phytophthora infestans, both historic and modern, collected from 12 key regions. Their analysis revealed the origins of the P. infestans lineage known a FAM-1, the strain responsible for the catastrophic outbreaks of blight among potato crops in the United States, Great Britain and, most infamously, Ireland.
Genetic analysis suggests the strain jumped the Atlantic via infected potatoes from either the United States or South America.
"FAM-1 was widespread and dominant in the United States in the mid-to-late 19th century and the early 20th century," Jean Ristaino, a professor of plant pathology at N.C. State, said in a news release. "It also was found in Costa Rica and Columbia in the early 20th century."
"FAM-1 survived for about 100 years in the United States but was then displaced by a different strain of the pathogen called US-1," Ristaino explained. "US-1 is not a direct descendant of FAM-1, but rather a sister lineage."
The new research was published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.