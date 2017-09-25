Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Scientists and farmers work together to wipe out African lovegrass
 by Staff Writers
 Brisbane, Australia (SPX) Sep 25, 2017


Highly invasive African lovegrass is threatening pastures and native grasslands Australia-wide.

A partnership between QUT, the NSW Government and farmers could lead to the eventual eradication of the highly invasive African lovegrass threatening pastures and native grasslands Australia-wide.

What they discovered is that local knowledge is the key to a successful management approach.

The results of a research project by Associate Professor Jennifer Firn from QUT's School of Earth, Environmental and Biological Sciences, Emma Ladouceur from Italy's University of Pavia and Dr Josh Dorrough from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, have been published in the esteemed international Journal of Applied Ecology.

"The impact of invasive non-native plant species like African lovegrass is increasing dramatically," said Professor Firn, who has previously tested control methods for the grass in southern Queensland.

"A native of southern Africa, it is very hardy and considered valuable for animal production and soil conservation but in Australia, where it is believed to have first arrived in the 1800s, it is considered by many Landholders to be a pest species because it is not selectively grazed by livestock and tends to dominate native pastures reducing biodiversity and essential ecosystem functions.

"Landholders are in a unique position to witness species turnover in grasslands as well as learn from their own successes and failures in trying to manage invasive grasses.

"For this study, we worked closely with 15 landholders in the Bega region of NSW to examine the changing ecological characteristics of grassy woodlands and the impact on them following the arrival of the non-native African Love Grass which has become an enormous problem for them.

"We then conducted a field study testing seven landholder-generated hypotheses at 57 sites on the 15 Landholders properties, which validated many of their management perceptions."

Professor Firn said seeds for African lovegrass can germinate even up to 17 years of age and are dispersed by grazing animals, slashing, vehicles, water, fodder and wind. It thrives in drought conditions and paddocks with low ground cover are more susceptible to invasion.

"As well as overwhelming endangered native grasses, African lovegrass tussocks can grow so large they restrict the movements of livestock and become a hazard to famers trying to navigate their properties," she said.

"Our project has yielded some extremely helpful information and really highlighted the value of a team effort amongst scientists, governments, land care groups and farmers.

"One theory we tested was whether mechanically slashing African lovegrass and then putting a large number of cattle into the paddock was effective as some farmers think. We found the opposite was true and it only made the lovegrass more abundant. It was also an expensive exercise for farmers.

"Conversely, we discovered that an alternative control technique, "roller-wiping" or spot spraying with herbicide, was effective even with heavy infestations and cost efficient despite its poor reputation.

"Overall, we found local knowledge coupled with scientific methods can act in tandem as a smart approach to developing management solutions to African lovegrass, but this approach would likely be useful for understanding and managing other invasive plants and animals."

The full study - Integrating local knowledge and research to refine the management of an invasive non-native grass in critically endangered grassy woodlands - can be viewed on the website of the Journal of Applied Ecology.

FARM NEWS
Food labeling pact aims to cut food waste
 New York (AFP) Sept 20, 2017
 Many of the world's largest retailers and food companies have agreed to better labeling of products by 2020 in a bid to radically cut food waste, they announced Wednesday. Large global companies, including Wal-Mart Stores, Tesco, Kellogg, Nestle, Carrefour and Unilever, supported a "call to action" sponsored by the Consumer Goods Forum and unveiled on the sidelines of the United Nations Gene ... read more
Related Links
 Queensland University of Technology
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Ball Aerospace Completes Spectrometer Testing and Verification on NASA's TEMPO Program

 Experts set to meet in Kenya on space science

 Dust devils contribute large amount of particulate matter to atmospheres of Earth, Mars

 Earth through different eyes
FARM NEWS
China's BeiDou-3 satellites get new chips

 US Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin GPS M-Code Early Use Ground System Upgrade Contract

 Top 5 Businesses in Ireland that Need GPS Tracking and Location-Sharing

 Arianespace to orbit four Galileo satellites on two Ariane 62 launches
FARM NEWS
Brazil scraps bid to mine Amazon natural reserve

 American oaks share a common northern ancestor

 Forest fires are not limited to hot or temperate climates

 Harvard report details the threats faced by New England forests
FARM NEWS
Green algae could hold clues for engineering faster-growing crops

 Researchers discover unique property of critical methane-producing enzyme

 New biomaterial could replace plastic laminates, greatly reduce pollution

 Re-engineering biofuel-producing bacterial enzymes
FARM NEWS
Green Bank Network totals over $29 Billion for clean energy projects around the World

 Antigua's well-built PV systems sustain impact of hurricane Irma

 NREL investigates coatings needed for concentrating solar power

 Scientists make atoms-thick Post-It notes for solar cells and circuits
FARM NEWS
French energy company to build wind power sector in India

 Finding better wind energy potential with the new European Wind Atlas

 Last of the 67 turbines for a British wind farm installed

 Kimberly-Clark next U.S. company to draw more on renewables
FARM NEWS
Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

 First-ever U.S. coal shipment arrives in Ukraine

 Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal

 In a first, U.S. ships coal to Ukraine
FARM NEWS
Universities battleground for latest row over Hong Kong freedoms

 China gives Tianjin ex-mayor 12 years for graft

 Patten on egg tarts and the future of Hong Kong

 An ancient Chinese fishing community washes ashore



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement