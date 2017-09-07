Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Scientists developed 'smart fertilizer'
 by Staff Writers
 Krasnoyarsk, Russia (SPX) Sep 07, 2017


A new generation of drugs with the use of bio-decomposable materials which decompose under the influence of the microflora to innocuous products and provide a gradual release of the active principle into the soil. Image courtesy SibFU.

According to the head of the works Tatiana Volova, Professor of SibFU and the Head of Laboratory in the Institute of Biophysics KSC of SB RAS, development of a new generation of drugs with the use of bio-decomposable materials which decompose under the influence of the microflora to innocuous products and provide a gradual release of the active principle into the soil, is the newest area of research in the field of agriculture.

For example, nitrogen is one of the elements, which is often lacking for the growth and development of plants. Plant-available nitrogen in the soil is usually small. Moreover, its compounds are chemically very mobile and easily leached from the soil. In this connection there is the task of developing such forms of nitrogen fertilizers that provide slow release nitrogen and the constancy of its concentration in the soil.

"The key point for the development of such drugs is the presence of environmentally safe and bio-decomposable material. We have developed and implemented the technology for the synthesis of bio-decomposable polyesters of microbiological origin, is effective as a material for products for biomedical applications, and also explored patterns of their decomposition in soil and other environments" - says Tatiana Volova.

To create a slowly decaying structures, the researchers used a biodegradable polymer called poly-3-hydroxybutyrate. Scientists mixed powder of the biopolymer with wood flour and ammonium nitrate. The resulting mass was pressed into tablets and used in the experiments with wheat. Disintegration of biodegradable tablets with the addition of ammonium nitrate.

It was tested several options for fertilizing plants. Wheat was grown without fertilizers, with the addition of pure ammonium nitrate, with the application of pressed pellets or tablets, optionally coated with a film layer of biopolymer.

The best results were achieved when fertilizing packed in double protection, when the core of the tablet, including fertilizer and and in some cases wood flour covered with a polymer film. In this case, due to slow decomposition of the film and the tablet fertilizer was supplied to the soil with the relatively stable rate within two months.

Biomass of wheat in an experiment with a hard Packed fertilizer was the highest and nearly a quarter exceeded the biomass of wheat grown with the addition of normal fertilizer.

FARM NEWS
Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman
 Los Angeles (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
 As Tipsy methodically unfolds an arm to select a glass, retrieve ice and mix a drink, it's all a far cry from the flashy swagger of Tom Cruise in "Cocktail." But then he doesn't have the twinkle in his eye of a fictional Hollywood bartender - or any eyes at all, for that matter - because Tipsy is a robot. He won't be able to swap sporting banter or offer relationship advice to lovelo ... read more
Related Links
 Siberian Federal University
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 Russian scientists invent device allowing them to sense kilometers into Earth

 Man-made fossil methane emission levels larger than previously believed

 NASA Mission to Study Atmospheric Disturbances from Marshall Islands
FARM NEWS
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system

 Nine Satellites in exactEarth's Real-Time Constellation Now in Service

 India to launch satellite next week to fix malfunctioning navigation system

 Japan launches satellite for better GPS system
FARM NEWS
Expanding tropical forest spells disaster for conservation

 Panama's native tree species excel in infertile tropical soils

 Greenpeace steps up protest against Polish forest logging

 Ancient trees reveal relationship between climate change, wildfires
FARM NEWS
Reusable ruthenium-based catalyst could be a game-changer for the biomass industry

 Center for Biorenewable Chemicals introduces idea for new molecules,

 Technique could aid mass production of biodegradable plastic

 Researchers identify cheaper, greener biofuels processing catalyst
FARM NEWS
New records for the solar cell of tomorrow

 NREL, Swiss scientists power past solar efficiency records

 Insect eyes inspire new solar cell design from Stanford

 Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success
FARM NEWS
Saudi Arabia shortlists 25 bidders for major wind plant

 First foundations set for Baltic Sea wind farm

 Wind energy blows up storm of controversy in Mexico

 U.S. extends wind energy taproots into Zambia
FARM NEWS
Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal

 In a first, U.S. ships coal to Ukraine

 China to strictly control new coal-fired power capacity

 Russian scientist says leave coal in the ground
FARM NEWS
'Oldest jazz band' a constant in fast-modernising Shanghai

 Hanergy tycoon gets 8-year ban in Hong Kong

 Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo's ashes buried at sea

 Hong Kong radio replaces BBC with Chinese programming



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement