Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer
 by Brooks Hays
 (UPI) Aug 29, 2017


What's better than beer? More beer, of course. It's a motto scientists in Singapore have taken to heart.

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University have found a way to turn brewing waste into nutrients for feeding yeast. That yeast can be used to brew -- you guessed it -- more beer.

Yeast is essential to fermentation, the conversion of grain sugars into alcohol. Meanwhile, the brewing process produces a significant amount of waste.

By using waste to produce more of an essential ingredient, researchers at NTU have managed to make the brewing process significantly more efficient.

"We have developed a way to use food-grade microorganisms to convert the spent grains into basic nutrients that can be easily consumed by yeast," William Chen, a food scientist at NTU, said in a news release. "About 85 percent of the waste in brewing beer can now be turned into a valuable resource, helping breweries to reduce waste and production cost while becoming more self-sustainable."

Food-grade microbes could ultimately help scientists integrate waste-to-nutrient conversion technologies into other food and beverage production processes.

Spent grains left over from the brewing process are stripped of their essential nutrients. What's left is lignin. It is tough and largely unusable. But microbes can help break down lignin's tough fibers into smaller, more nutritious fragments. These fragments can be mashed into a liquid and fed to yeast.

Researchers described the process in the journal AMB Express.

FARM NEWS
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
 Los Angeles (AFP) July 13, 2017
 Over nearly a century Disney has exported US culture across the globe, but the company was astonished to find one slice of Americana wildly popular in China - the turkey leg. The entertainment giant opened its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai in June last year, expecting to shift mainly bok choy, Mickey Pork Buns and Minnie Red Bean Buns to hungry customers. "If you go to Disneyland ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Man-made fossil methane emission levels larger than previously believed

 Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 NASA Mission to Study Atmospheric Disturbances from Marshall Islands

 How future volcanic eruptions will impact Earth's ozone layer
FARM NEWS
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system

 Japan launches satellite for better GPS system

 Harris delivers navigation package for third GPS III satellite

 Lockheed Martin Begins Modernizing Receivers for U.S. Air Force's GPS Signal Monitoring Stations
FARM NEWS
Brazil's opening of Amazon to mining sets off alarm

 Annual value of trees estimated at 500 million dollars per megacity

 Bangladesh police declare world-heritage forest "pirate free"

 How orange peels revived a Costa Rican forest
FARM NEWS
Researchers identify cheaper, greener biofuels processing catalyst

 How a bacterium can live on methanol

 Cyborg bacteria outperform plants when turning sunlight into useful compounds

 Stretchable biofuel cells extract energy from sweat to power wearable devices
FARM NEWS
Perovskite solar cells go single crystal

 Shape-shifters soak up sunshine

 More solar power thanks to titanium

 Photosynthesis discovery could help design more efficient artificial solar cells
FARM NEWS
Saudi Arabia shortlists 25 bidders for major wind plant

 First foundations set for Baltic Sea wind farm

 Wind energy blows up storm of controversy in Mexico

 U.S. extends wind energy taproots into Zambia
FARM NEWS
In a first, U.S. ships coal to Ukraine

 China to strictly control new coal-fired power capacity

 Russian scientist says leave coal in the ground

 Coal production gains slowing, U.S. report finds
FARM NEWS
Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo's ashes buried at sea

 On Chinese Valentine's Day, businesses woo 'single dogs'

 Steer clear of screens and self-abuse, Chinese recruits told

 Hong Kong independence duo fail to regain parliament seats



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement