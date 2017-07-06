Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees
 by Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) July 6, 2017


A deadly bacteria that infected thousands of olive trees in Italy has been detected for the first time in mainland Spain, the world's top producer of olive oil, a regional government official said Thursday.

The Xylella fastidiosa pathogen, which dries out trees leaving their leaves looking scorched, was found in June in almond trees near the town of Guadalest in the eastern region of Valencia, Elena Cebrian, head of the regional government's agriculture department, told AFP.

Tests carried out on olive trees in the same area came back negative.

All trees and plants within a 100-metre radius of the almond tree that was found to be infected in Valencia are being destroyed.

The area is also being treated against insects which are suspected of transmitting the bacteria.

The bacteria, which emerged in 2013 in southern Italy and has also been detected in France, was found on Spanish soil for the first time in October in a cherry tree in the Balearic Islands.

The affected trees in two islands of the archipelago were destroyed as well as those in a 100-metre radius.

Local authorities also banned exports of plants from the Balearic Islands to prevent the bacteria, dubbed "olive tree leprosy" by some farming associations, from reaching mainland Spain.

Spain is home to around 340 million olive trees. It produces about half of the world's olive oil.

FARM NEWS
Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands
 Irvine CA (SPX) Jul 03, 2017
 The world's open grasslands and the beneficial fires that sustain them have shrunk rapidly over the past two decades, thanks to a massive increase in agriculture, according to a new study led by University of California, Irvine and NASA researchers published in Science. Analyzing 1998 to 2015 data from NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites, the international team found that the total area of Ea ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Russia's 'Sova' Atmospheric Satellite Starts Flight Tests - Research Fund

 Veteran Ocean Satellite to Assume Added Role

 New map reveals personality traits of communities across the United States

 VTT miniature hyperspectral camera launched to space in Aalto-1 satellite
FARM NEWS
New orbiters for Europe's Galileo satnav system

 Second Lockheed Martin GPS-3 satellite assembled as full production begins

 India's Answer to GPS Runs Into Serious Technical Failures

 Lockheed Martin nears completion of GPS III satellite
FARM NEWS
Green activists, rangers face off over Poland's ancient forest

 UNESCO urges Poland to stop logging ancient forest

 Slow-growing ponderosas survive mountain pine beetle outbreaks

 US imposes second round of tariffs on Canadian lumber
FARM NEWS
Solving a sweet problem for renewable biofuels and chemicals

 Cellulosic biofuels can benefit the environment if managed correctly

 Biofuel from waste

 Cheap, energy-efficient and clean reaction to make chemical feedstock
FARM NEWS
Exciting new material uses solar energy to remove man-made dye pollutants from water

 Californians take a shine to solar power

 Environmental groups say G20 paying lip service to clean energy

 The Last Day of Net-Metering Brings Memories of Fighting for Every Solar Watt
FARM NEWS
Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments
FARM NEWS
China backs hundreds of global coal power projects

 Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Australia coal sale

 Glencore makes new bid for Rio's Australia coal assets

 Rio backs Yancoal over Glencore for Australia coal minesw
FARM NEWS
Coming to a Chinese cinema near you: 'Core Socialist Values'

 Germany urges treatment for China's cancer-stricken Liu

 Hong Kong's allure fading in mainland China

 Profile: Hong Kong's new leader Carrie Lam



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement