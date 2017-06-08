Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Study predicts where global warming is likely to spark food violence
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017


Global warming is likely to trigger a higher frequency of extreme weather -- longer, hotter droughts and more intense flooding. Regions of Africa and the Middle East are expected to become too hot and dry to sustain large human populations.

It's likely, these global changes will increase competition for scarce resources and in some instances -- in places where political stability is lacking -- spark violence over food and water.

Researchers at Ohio State University have built a model to predict where climate change is most likely to trigger violence over food resources.

"A capable government is even more important to keeping the peace than good weather," Bear Braumoeller, a political scientist at Ohio State, said in a news release. "We've already started to see climate change as an issue that won't just put the coasts under water, but as something that could cause food riots in some parts of the world."

Braumoeller and his colleagues developed a model to predict places that are likely to experience food scarcity and political instability, a double whammy that could prove deadly for vulnerable populations.

To better predict the future, researchers looked at how the two factors influenced violent uprising in Africa between 1991 and 2011. Braumoeller and his colleagues analyzed how rainfall and temperature yielded scarcity and triggered spikes in food prices. Their model showed extreme weather can trigger food shocks in disparate locations.

"We recognized that countries that imported food could be impacted by climate shocks in other parts of the world that suddenly increased prices, even if they weren't experiencing any significant weather impacts themselves," Braumoeller said.

The research findings -- detailed in the Journal of Peace Research -- proved a country's wealth and political stability, as well its dependence on local agriculture and imports, influence its vulnerability to food shocks.

"We found that the most vulnerable countries are those that have weak political institutions, are relatively poor and rely more on agriculture," Braumoeller said.

FARM NEWS
Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development
 Birmingham UK (SPX) Jun 07, 2017
 A new study by scientists at the University of Birmingham has revealed a group of cells that function as a 'brain' for plant embryos, capable of assessing environmental conditions and dictating when seeds will germinate. A plant's decision about when to germinate is one of the most important it will make during its life. Too soon, and the plant may be damaged by harsh winter conditions; to ... read more
Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
The heat is on for Sentinel-3B

 exactEarth Launches Revolutionary Global Real-Time Maritime Tracking and Information Service

 Earth is a jewel, says astronaut after six months away

 SES-14 integrates NASA ultraviolet space spectrograph
FARM NEWS
GIS is a powerful tool that should be used with caution

 Japan launches satellite in bid for super accurate GPS system

 exactEarth Broadens Small Vessel Tracking Offering

 Chinese firms develop BeiDou navigation applications
FARM NEWS
Decomposing leaves are surprising source of greenhouse gases

 Forensic analysis of wood's chemical signatures could curb illegal logging

 Canada provides Can$867 mn to beleaguered softwood sector

 PNG expedition discovers largest trees at extreme altitudes
FARM NEWS
Scientists use new technique to recycle plant material into stock chemicals

 Newly identified gene helps time spring flowering in vital grass crops

 Splitting carbon dioxide using low-cost catalyst materials

 Cold conversion of food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer
FARM NEWS
Replacing coal with solar can save lives and money

 New low-cost material for lighting and diagnostics produces white light imitating sunlight

 US official backs clean energy cooperation with China

 Artificial transpiration for solar water purification
FARM NEWS
ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments

 U.S. states taking up wind energy mantle

 Scientists track porpoises to assess impact of offshore wind farms
FARM NEWS
India's Adani to start work on mine near Great Barrier Reef

 From coal miner to writer of China's hit TV show

 Gas leak kills 18 miners in central China

 India's coal plant plans conflict with climate commitments
FARM NEWS
China rights lawyer charged with subversion

 Chinese skinny-dippers defy public morals

 Thousands gather at Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil

 US returns criminal suspect to China



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement