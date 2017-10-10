Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Sustainable irrigation may harm other development goals
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Oct 10, 2017


illustration only

Pursuing sustainable irrigation without significant irrigation efficiency gains could negatively impact environmental and development goals in many areas of the world, a new study has found.

Over-extraction of groundwater for crop irrigation is one of the main causes of groundwater depletion in regions including Mexico, North East China, northern Africa, the Middle East, and the Midwest, south and west US.

The research, from Purdue University and the University of New Hampshire, examined how water use at a local level is shaped by large-scale effects such as changing population, affluence, climate, and technology. It is published in the journal Environmental Research Letters. Lead author Dr Jing Liu, from Purdue University, said: "Our findings show that pursuing sustainable irrigation - targeting future water security - cannot be done in isolation. It is important to consider its interaction with other sustainable development goals.

"In fact, without significant simultaneous improvements in the productivity of irrigation water, it could cause a rise in food prices and additional cropland expansion. Our modelling shows that this in turn would lead to a further 800 thousand undernourished people, and an additional 0.87 gigatons of carbon emissions."

In water-focused economic models, ignoring geophysical variations within an economy can give misleading projections of local water demand and supply.

To overcome this, the researchers used a gridded global model of crops, land use, and carbon emissions, known as SIMPLE-G. They combined this with the global Water Balance Model to investigate the implications of pursuing sustainable irrigation in terms of food security and land use change.

Dr Liu said: "Our results suggest that, to achieve United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), what is needed are policies that simultaneously address the socio-economic and ecological elements of the problem.

"It's also crucial to distinguish between sustainable irrigation and the overall conservation of the irrigated land. To ensure food security, irrigation should be encouraged wherever and whenever it is environmentally sustainable, so the key is to improve the spatial and temporal allocation of water used for irrigation."

Research paper

FARM NEWS
Climate change, population growth may lead to open ocean aquaculture
 Corvallis OR (SPX) Oct 06, 2017
 A new analysis suggests that open-ocean aquaculture for three species of finfish is a viable option for industry expansion under most climate change scenarios - an option that may provide a new source of protein for the world's growing population. This modeling study found that the warming of near-shore surface waters would shift the range of many species toward the higher latitudes - wher ... read more
Related Links
 IOP Publishing
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Public Invited to Analyze Photos Taken by International Space Station Astronauts

 Global Airborne Mission to Make Ozone Hole Detour

 New Radar Sensor Provides Clear Vision in Any Weather

 Scientists monitor Silicon Valley's underground water reserves - from space
FARM NEWS
exactEarth Announces Agreement with Alltek Marine to Expand Small Vessel Tracking Service Offering

 BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

 China's BeiDou-3 satellites get new chips

 US Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin GPS M-Code Early Use Ground System Upgrade Contract
FARM NEWS
Predicting insect feeding preferences after deforestation

 DNA barcoding technology helping monitor health of all-important boreal forest

 Poland rejects EU evidence on primeval forest dispute

 Forest loss means tropics emit more carbon than they trap: study
FARM NEWS
Breakthrough in direct activation of CO2 and CH4 into liquid fuels and chemicals

 Surrounded by potential: New science in converting biomass

 Olive mill wastewater transformed: From pollutant to bio-fertilizer, biofuel

 Bioreactors on a chip renew promises for algal biofuels
FARM NEWS
Saudi Arabia opens bid for 'utility scale' solar project

 Scientists propose new way of increasing the efficiency of solar batteries

 Governor Brown Sends SCE to CEC Investigation and ABC Solar Files CPUC Petition to Censor SCE

 India gets lending support for a greener grid
FARM NEWS
Germany gets economic lift with wind energy

 French energy company to build wind power sector in India

 Finding better wind energy potential with the new European Wind Atlas

 Last of the 67 turbines for a British wind farm installed
FARM NEWS
Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

 First-ever U.S. coal shipment arrives in Ukraine

 Rio completes Australia coal mines sale to China's Yancoal

 In a first, U.S. ships coal to Ukraine
FARM NEWS
Former Hong Kong leader appears in court over sandwich 'attack'

 Hong Kong democracy activist in court for throwing 'smelly' sandwich

 Hong Kong migrant mothers sing for their distant children

 The making of Hong Kong's famous 'fire dragon'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement