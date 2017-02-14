Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FARM NEWS
Using high-resolution satellites to measure African farm yields
 by Staff Writers
 Stanford CA (SPX) Feb 14, 2017


Image of maize farm plots in Western Kenya were taken by Terra Bella satellites (left) and an agricultural yield map (right) generated from the same image using machine learning algorithms. Image courtesy of David Lobell.

Stanford researchers have developed a new way to estimate crop yields from space, using high-res photos snapped by a new wave of compact satellites. The approach, detailed in the February 13 issue of the journal of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could be used to estimate agricultural productivity and test intervention strategies in poor regions of the world where data are currently extremely scarce.

"Improving agricultural productivity is going to be one of the main ways to reduce hunger and improve livelihoods in poor parts of the world," said study-coauthor Marshall Burke, an assistant professor in the department of Earth System Science at Stanford's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. "But to improve agricultural productivity, we first have to measure it, and unfortunately this isn't done on most farms around the world."

Earth-observing satellites have been around for over three decades, but most of the imagery they capture has not been high-enough resolution to visualize the very small agricultural fields typical in developing countries. Recently, however, satellites have shrunk in both size and cost while simultaneously improving in resolution, and today there are several companies competing to launch refrigerator- and shoebox-sized satellites into space that take high resolution images of the earth.

"You can get lots of them up there, all capturing very small parts of the land surface at very high resolution," said study-coauthor David Lobell, an associate professor in the Department of Earth System Science. "Any one satellite doesn't give you very much information, but the constellation of them actually means that you're covering most of the world at very high resolution and at very low cost. That's something we never really had even a few years ago."

In the new study, Burke and Lobell set out to test whether the images from this new wave of satellites are good enough reliably estimate crop yields. The pair focused on an area in Western Kenya where there are a lot of smallholder farmers that grow maize, or corn, on small, half-acre or one-acre lots. "This was an area where there was already a lot of existing field work," Lobell said. "It was an ideal site to test our approach."

The scientists compared two different methods for estimating agricultural productivity yields using satellite imagery. The first approach involved "ground truthing," or conducting ground surveys to check the accuracy of yield estimates calculated using the satellite data, which was donated by the company Terra Bella. For this part of the study, Burke and his field team spent weeks conducting house-to-house surveys with his staff, talking to farmers and gathering information about individual farms.

"We get a lot of great data, but it's incredibly time consuming and fairly expensive, meaning we can only survey at most a thousand or so farmers during one campaign," Burke said. "If you want to scale up our operation, you don't want to have to recollect ground survey data everywhere in the world."

For this reason, the team also tested an alternative "uncalibrated" approach that did not depend on ground survey data to make predictions. Instead, it uses a computer model of how crops grow, along with information on local weather conditions, to help interpret the satellite imagery and predict yields.

"Just combining the imagery with computer-based crop models allows us to make surprisingly accurate predictions, just based on the imagery alone, of actual productivity on the field," Burke said.

The researchers have plans to scale up their project and test their approach across more of Africa. "Our aspiration is to make accurate seasonal predictions of agricultural productivity for every corner of Sub-Saharan Africa," Burke said. "Our hope is that this approach we've developed using satellites could allow a huge leap in in our ability to understand and improve agricultural productivity in poor parts of the world."

Lobell is also the deputy director of Stanford's the Center on Food Security and the Environment and a Senior Fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Stanford's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FARM NEWS
Grow, mow, mulch: Finding lawn's value
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 10, 2017
 Cranking up the lawn mower on a Saturday afternoon may be a child's most dreaded chore. But little does he or she know that it also affects how much carbon and nitrogen are present in the soil below the grass. Quincy Law of Purdue University studies many aspects of lawn care and their effects on the soil. Does the type of turf grass make a difference? Does it matter if grass clippings are ... read more

FARM NEWS
HSE experts investigate how order emerges from chaos

 NASA spacecraft prepares to fly to new heights

 Blue jets studied from Space Station

 SpaceKnow raises $4 Million in Series A funding
FARM NEWS
Australia and Lockheed field 2nd-Gen sat-based augmentation system

 UK may lose access to EU Galileo GPS system after Brexit

 Falsifying Galileo satellite signals will become more difficult

 U.S. Air Force, Boeing extend GPS sustainment pact
FARM NEWS
Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds

 Amazon forest was transformed by ancient people: study

 Honduras manages to stall pine-munching bugs' march
FARM NEWS
Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel
FARM NEWS
Magnolia Solar awarded US Patent for High Efficiency Multijunction Solar Cell

 French government gets renewable energy endorsement

 EU to phase out China solar panel duties

 Material can turn sunlight, heat and movement into electricity
FARM NEWS
British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

 Russia's nuclear giant pushes into wind energy

 The power of wind energy and how to use it
FARM NEWS
EU must shut coal plants by 2030 to meet climate pledge: study

 Do more to advance CCS, BHP Billiton says

 Beijing's mayor vows step away from coal

 Smog chokes coal-addicted Poland
FARM NEWS
'Unfair' Hong Kong election sparks fresh democracy calls

 China villages cheer Robin Hood-like hero in spring festival

 Exile, jail, abduction: the hazardous lives of China's rich

 Missing Chinese billionaire targeted over stocks crash: report



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement