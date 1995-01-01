Foodies cheesed off as China says 'non' to France's finest

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) Sept 8, 2017
Fans of French cheeses in China have received news they may find hard to digest: the country's food hygiene authorities have turned their noses up at some people's favourite fare, blocking imports of Camembert, Brie and Roquefort.
"We haven't been able to get our orders through customs for three weeks," Vincent Marion, co-founder of Cheese Republic, one of China's leading online cheesemongers, told AFP on Friday.
"Our suppliers say food hygiene authorities have tightened their rules," he said.
One major supplier identified soft cheeses including Camembert and Brie as well as goats cheese and blue varieties such as Roquefort as being among those in for the chop.
Axel Moreaux, manager at French restaurant Paradox in Beijing, said the measures had destroyed months of hard work on a new menu.
"It was all going so well and then in a single blow a lot of work and ideas have been ruined."
"We've got one Camembert in stock," he explained. "We've put it in the freezer as a souvenir."
Aqaba, Jordan (AFP) Sept 7, 2017
Jordan, a water-poor country that is 90-percent desert, on Thursday launched a project to turn its sand dunes into farming land to produce food using sun and sea water. King Abdullah II and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon attended a ceremony to mark the official opening of the "Sahara Forest Project" near the southern port city of Aqaba. In a first stage, the project aims to produce up to 1 ... read more
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement