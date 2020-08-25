|
Australia blocks Chinese firm's bid to buy major dairy company
by Staff Writers
Sydney (AFP) Aug 25, 2020
Australia said Tuesday it "would be contrary to national interests" to allow a Chinese firm to buy a major dairy producer, the latest sign of souring relations between the two countries.
The US$430 million sale of Lion Dairy and Drinks -- currently owned by Japan's Kirin -- to Mengniu Dairy had been awaiting regulatory approval since November, but the Chinese firm pulled out of the deal Tuesday.
"Given this approval is unlikely to be forthcoming at this time, Lion and Mengniu Dairy have mutually agreed to cease the current sale process," Lion said in a statement.
Although Australia's consumer watchdog had earlier cleared the deal, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement on Tuesday that the sale "would be contrary to the national interest".
The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported that Frydenberg's stance was against the advice of the Foreign Investment Review Board and his own department.
Earlier this year the Australian government moved to tighten rules covering foreign investment in the country, with temporary measures allowing increased oversight on takeovers of local firms during the pandemic.
Just last year, Inner Mongolia-headquartered Mengniu was given approval to purchase one of Australia's largest baby-formula manufacturers, Bellamy's.
Beijing refused to comment on the case directly at a routine foreign ministry briefing Tuesday, but called for Australia to "provide a fair and just business environment for Chinese firms operating and investing there".
Relations between China and Australia have continued to worsen since Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined US calls for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.
China, Australia's biggest trading partner, has since threatened economic blowback on Australian goods including barley and beef as well as tourism and higher education.
Most recently Beijing launched a probe into Australia wine, alleging the country was selling to China for less than it cost at home -- a claim rejected by the Australian government.
al-lxc/rox/kaf
Colombia close to resuming aerial spraying of coca crops
Bogota (AFP) Aug 24, 2020
Colombia's government said on Monday it will resume the controversial practice of aerial spraying of coca plantations following a spike in gang-related violence. Colombia's is the world's biggest producer of cocaine, the raw material of which is coca leaves. It stopped aerial spraying in 2015 over health concerns but has long come under pressure from the United States - the largest importer of Colombian cocaine - to take measures to curb coca production. "Restarting aerial spraying is abso ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.