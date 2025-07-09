China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation

To prevent her crops from rotting unsold in the fields, the 56-year-old is now back in school, attending a "hands-on livestreaming bootcamp" to learn to take her vegetables straight to consumers via their mobile phones.
Gao and her classmates are gunning for online popularity as China's "new farmers" -- people who use the latest technology in agricultural production or services.
The number of new rural creators has soared 52 percent on China's TikTok sister app Douyin over the past year as they hope to capitalise on the country's one billion internet users, the world's most.
On the Instagram-like Chinese app Xiaohongshu, the hashtag "new farmers" has been viewed more than 227 million times.
Local authorities are even sending some officials to learn livestreaming and help farmers get online.
"It's been harder for farmers to sell their produce, especially offline," said Chen Xichuan, a Communist Party cadre in the small Shandong city of Pingdu who was among those asked to set an example and help growers take their trade online.
Live in action outdoors, Chen squeezed a ripe green pear he held up to a phone secured on a tripod.
"Just look at the juice," Chen, wearing a straw hat to shield himself from the blazing sun, told his viewers.
"Take it home, taste it, and make fresh pear juice for your children," said Chen.
- 'Full marks' -
With Chinese consumers buying anything from clothes to makeup to garlic online, livestreaming has become an essential marketing platform for farmers to entice and engage customers directly.
Users can make purchases at the click of a button, as well as comment during live broadcasts or ask sellers about their products.
The Tian sisters, livestreamers and e-commerce experts born to farmers, organise the training camp monthly, charging around 5,000 yuan ($698) for four days of intensive lessons and "lifelong" follow-ups.
Students learn how to hook audiences using compelling scripts, props and visually appealing backgrounds.
In the classroom, a dozen students watched as Gao held up a sliced eggplant and gushed, with barely a pause or a stutter, about the best way to cook the vegetable.
"Remember, when you're selling products, it's not just about memorising your sales script," teacher Tian Dongying said, scribbling on a whiteboard as she reviewed Gao's mock livestreaming session.
"You need to understand who you're talking to," she said.
Tian, who founded the livestreaming school with two sisters and a cousin, said all her students deserved "full marks".
"They've never done this kind of thing before and just being able to stand up and speak is already a challenge," she told AFP.
"Because they want to earn this money, they have to push past their own limits."
Gao told AFP she attended the bootcamp because farmers like her face fierce competition and "can't stick to the old-fashioned way of farming anymore".
She grows her crops at the foot of Shandong's Maling Mountain and has started to post videos on Douyin, gaining more than 7,000 followers.
- Refunds guaranteed -
China's agricultural sector is becoming more important because industries like real estate are "no longer as prosperous" and unemployment is rising, said livestreaming school principal Tian Chunying, Dongying's eldest sister.
"Agriculture is becoming the cornerstone of China's ability to support its population," she said.
President Xi Jinping has identified rural revitalisation as a key priority for China's development since taking office in 2012.
He has also emphasised the vital role that agriculture plays in China, the world's top producer of commodities including rice and wheat.
"A country must first strengthen agriculture to make itself strong," Xi said in 2022.
Digital tools such as livestreaming have transformed public perceptions of rural life in China, said Pan Wang, an associate professor at Australia's University of New South Wales.
"Traditionally, Chinese farmers have been depicted as working from sunrise to sunset -- poor, old-fashioned, disconnected from technology," Wang told AFP.
However, hurdles remain for farmers as they try to become more tech-savvy.
"Livestreaming and making videos are all new," farmer Gao said.
"For young people, clicking around on a computer...feels effortless, but we have to put in twice the effort to learn these things."
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SatSure and Dhruva Space unite to deliver complete Earth observation service solutions
Successful liftoff delivers Sentinel4 on MTG satellite to enhance atmospheric forecasting
UK thermal satellite firm wins ESA contract to deliver real time climate and security insights
Tianwen 2 captures Earth and moon from deep space on asteroid mission
Bogong moths rely on stars and magnetic fields to guide epic migrations
Breakthrough hybrid model restores orbit accuracy for BeiDou-3 satellites
SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite for Space Force
Satellites Enhance Navigation Safety on the Mersey with Cutting-Edge Tidal Mapping
Facing climate change, Swiss trees get mist before they're missed
Chloris Geospatial secures funding to expand forest carbon monitoring technology
Trump admin to open up vast area of forest to development
Chad hopes 'green charcoal' can save vanishing forests
Italy fines oil giant Eni over bioplastic market abuse
Acid vapor boosts durability of carbon dioxide-to-fuel devices
Turning CO2 into Sustainable Fuels Could Revolutionize Clean Energy
Cool science: Researchers craft tiny biological tools using frozen ethanol
|
Sierra Space opens Power Station solar tech center in Colorado to boost defense production
New method boosts solar cell efficiency by fine-tuning nanorod spacing
Charging indoor devices with light from lamps and LEDs
China speeds up renewables building spree: report
UK ditches mega green energy supply project from Morocco
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project
Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
SAfrica's coal dependency puts economy at risk: report
Glencore CEO defends "tough decisions" as unions lambast job cuts
China's abandoned buildings draw urban explorers despite risks
After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to China as India fumes
Hong Kong opposition party says it will disband
Tibetans face uncertain future as Dalai Lama turns 90; How the Dalai Lama is identified
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters