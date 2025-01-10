Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
illustration only
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

A recent study highlights the potential of crop switching to enhance agricultural resilience in China as climate patterns shift. Researchers recommend transitioning from maize and rapeseed to alternative crops in specific regions to improve environmental sustainability and food security.

China's food production has nearly doubled since the 1980s, primarily driven by intensified nutrient application and expanded irrigation. With food demand projected to grow further, researchers Qi Guan and colleagues utilized a dynamic global vegetation model to analyze the nation's agricultural system under different 21st-century climate scenarios.

The team developed models aimed at maximizing crop yields while curbing nitrogen leaching and water consumption. These scenarios were designed to minimize supply chain disruptions and ensure long-term food security, even under varying climatic conditions.

Under optimal crop distribution scenarios, productivity could increase by 14.1%, nitrogen leaching decrease by 8.2%, and water use drop by 24.0%. Northern China's warming climate and increasing summer rainfall make it a promising area for rice cultivation. Shifting maize away from arid regions could significantly reduce water usage.

The study suggests that drought-resistant wheat could flourish in the Northeast China Plain, while soybeans may thrive in northern and northwestern regions as well as the Yangtze Plain. Water-intensive crops like potatoes could be better suited to eastern and southern China. According to the researchers, coordinated national efforts in crop switching could deliver substantial environmental and productivity gains.

Improving future agricultural sustainability by optimizing crop distributions in China

https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae562

Related Links
 University of Copenhagen
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
 Anajas, Brazil (AFP) Jan 9, 2025
 As the sun rises over the Amazonian island of Marajo, Renato Cordeiro laces up his boots, grabs his knife, and heads out to tap his rubber trees. Drop by drop, he collects the milky white sap, known as latex, that sustains him. The recent revival of the rubber tapper trade in this impoverished northern Brazilian region has created jobs for families who once thrived during the Amazonian rubber boom, which collapsed in the late 20th century. A local company called Seringo has enabled Cordeiro ... read more
FARM NEWS
NASA grant awarded to enhance AI-driven satellite weather forecasting

 New dataset illuminates Earth's atmosphere from ground level to space

 SIIS Signs MOU with Pixxel to Expand Hyperspectral Data Solutions in Korea

 Dragonfly Aerospace partners with LatConnect 60 for advanced SWIR imaging satellites
FARM NEWS
SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer

 GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection

 China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system
FARM NEWS
Don't write off logged tropical forests - oil palm conversion impacts ecosystems widely

 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

 Eyeing green legacy, Biden declares new US national monuments

 Guadeloupe to fell iconic coconut palms
FARM NEWS
The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough
FARM NEWS
Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US

 New method boosts efficiency and longevity of organic solar cells

 Shedding light on solar farm impacts in deserts through energy meteorology

 University of Maryland to develop renewable energy systems for ocean monitoring systems
FARM NEWS
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
China's Xi vows 'all-out battle against corruption'

 Driver in central China car ramming handed suspended death sentence

 On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms

 Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.