Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

The Scandinavian country prides itself on being a leader in tackling global warming but waste from farming has stifled marine ecosystems.
The deal aims to reduce nitrogen emissions by 9,600 tonnes a year using a quota system.
"From 2027, farmers will receive an emissions quota based on the necessary reduction of nitrogen emissions in their catchment area," the government announced in a statement.
The quotas will be adjusted according to the capacity of aquatic environments to absorb nitrogen emissions and based on farmers' efforts to convert their land into natural habitats, it added.
Around 60 percent of Denmark's territory is currently farmed, making it the country with the highest share of cultivated land, together with Bangladesh, according to a Danish parliamentary report.
The equivalent of 7,500 square kilometres (2,895 square miles) or 17 percent of metropolitan Denmark is affected by water deoxygenation, which is causing the disappearance of marine animals and plants, according to the Danish environment agency.
Researchers estimate that an annual reduction of 14,800 tonnes of nitrogen would be needed to restore good water quality.
The accord is a milestone for Denmark's government, which in November last year announced details of the world's first carbon tax on livestock emissions under a vast agriculture plan known as the Green Tripartite.
The plan also envisaged converting 10 percent of farmland into natural habitat, including 140,000 hectares (345,000 acres) currently cultivated on climate-damaging lowland soils.
Minister for Green Transition Jeppe Bruus told reporters the latest agreement "brings us towards two-thirds of the objective".
"Have we completely reached our goal? No, not yet, there is still a lot of work to be done."
The farmers' confederation, though, condemned the deal as "an unnecessary obstacle for Danish agriculture".
"The agreement means that some farmers will in future receive too many nitrogen quotas, while others will receive too few," its president, Soren Sondergaard, said in a statement.
"For every farmer, it will amount to drawing their production conditions by lottery, with no possible recourse if the allocated emissions quota is a 'losing ticket', forcing them to abandon production."
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Aechelon links Vantor 3D terrain with Orbion SkyBeam to boost ICEYE SAR AI
Farms show potential as large-scale tool for climate mitigation in QUT led research
EarthCARE mission tightens cloud and aerosol impacts in next-generation climate models
Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder Set for Launch Following Final Testing Phase
Ancient 'animal GPS system' identified in magnetic fossils
Centimeter-level RTK positioning now available for IoT deployments
Nanometer precision ranging demonstrated across 113 kilometers sets new benchmark for space measurement
PntGuard delivers maritime resilience against navigation signal interference
How deforestation turbocharged Indonesia's deadly floods
In blow to Lula, Brazil Congress revives controversial environmental bill
Restoration potential on urban fringes identified in Brazil
First saplings from felled UK tree to be planted; EU states back new delay to anti-deforestation rules
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies
Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
|
Solar-powered gel delivers freshwater and recovers boron from seawater
Tin perovskite study points to more stable lead free solar cells
Solar cell defect analysis advances with new transient response technique
Floating solar panels show promise, but environmental impacts vary
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight
EU moves to bar 'green' labels for fossil fuel investments
COP-and-trade? Tariffs, carbon tax weigh on climate talks
South Korea pledges to phase out coal plants at COP30
China's 'Singles Day' shopping fest loses its shine for weary consumers
Daughter of 'underground' pastor urges China for his release
Unruffled by Trump, Chinese parents chase 'American dream' for kids
China dreams of football glory at last... in gaming
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters