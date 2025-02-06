Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
illustration only
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 06, 2025

The global release of carbon dioxide (CO2) from microbial decomposition of soil organic carbon is estimated to be roughly five times greater than human-induced CO2 emissions. Given this substantial contribution to atmospheric carbon levels, understanding how climate change influences soil CO2 dynamics is critical.

A research team led by Dr. Hirohiko Nagano and Ms. Yuri Suzuki from Niigata University, in collaboration with scientists from Kyushu University and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, conducted a series of soil incubation experiments across ten forest and pastureland sites in Japan. Their findings reveal that repeated drying and rewetting cycles (DWCs), anticipated as a consequence of shifting precipitation patterns under climate change, substantially increase soil CO2 emissions.

The study demonstrated that CO2 release under DWCs was between 1.3 and 3.7 times higher compared to soils maintained at stable moisture levels. This increase coincided with a marked reduction in microbial biomass, suggesting that the destruction of microbial cells due to recurring DWCs led to a surge in newly available organic carbon, which fueled heightened microbial activity and CO2 release.

Moreover, the researchers observed that the rate of CO2 emission was significantly higher in soils rich in reactive metal-organic matter complexes. These complexes, traditionally viewed as stabilizers of soil organic carbon, appear to become more accessible to microbial degradation under repeated DWCs. Consequently, previously protected carbon reservoirs may transform into new sources of CO2 emissions under fluctuating moisture conditions.

Dr. Nagano emphasized the growing impact of extreme weather events driven by climate change and noted that this research provides valuable insights into how such events influence soil CO2 dynamics. "Our findings will contribute to refining predictive models for global carbon cycling and climate projections," he stated.

Moving forward, the research team aims to extend their studies beyond controlled laboratory settings to real-world environments. They plan to investigate the mechanisms behind DWCs-induced CO2 release in diverse soil types worldwide, with the goal of improving climate models and mitigation strategies.

Research Report:Comprehensive increase in CO2 release by drying-rewetting cycles among Japanese forests and pastureland soils and exploring predictors of increasing magnitude

Related Links
 Niigata University
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
 Fort Collins, CO (SPX) Feb 04, 2025
 A new international study highlights the severity of climate change impacts across African mountains, how farmers are adapting, and the barriers they face - findings relevant to people living in mountain regions around the world. "Mountains are the sentinels of climate change," said Julia Klein, a Colorado State University professor of ecosystem science and sustainability and co-author of the study. "Like the Arctic, some of the first extreme changes we're seeing are happening in mountains, from g ... read more
FARM NEWS
Scientists cast doubt on famous US groundhog's weather forecasts

 GMV teams up with +Atlantic CoLAB in AIR4Health project to enhance public health forecasting

 Trump taps 'Sharpiegate' meteorologist to lead top science agency

 GHGSAT Selected as Copernicus Contributing Mission by ESA and EU
FARM NEWS
GMV to advance the Galileo High Accuracy Service with new data generator

 Sierra Space resilient GPS Satellite Program achieves major development milestone

 Slingshot Aerospace to enhance USSF technology for GPS jamming and spoofing detection

 SATELLAI introduces satellite and AI-driven pet wearables
FARM NEWS
Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO

 Launch of the most comprehensive European wetland map

 King Charles III teams up with Amazon for documentary

 Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO
FARM NEWS
Zero Emissions Process for Truly Biodegradable Plastics Developed

 New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored

 Turning farm waste into sustainable roads

 Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel
FARM NEWS
A look into the dark

 Role of barrier films in maintaining the stability of perovskite solar cells

 Low-carbon energy investment hit record $2.1 tn in 2024: report

 Enhancing Durability and Efficiency in Tin-based Perovskite Solar Cells
FARM NEWS
Green energy projects adding to Sami people's climate woes: Amnesty

 New Study Enhances Trust in Wind Power Forecasting with Explainable AI

 Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector

 US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
Viral Chinese tourist spot stokes nostalgia with staged rural scenes

 China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year

 UN urges Thailand not to deport Uyghurs to China

 Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.