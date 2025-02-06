Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

A research team led by Dr. Hirohiko Nagano and Ms. Yuri Suzuki from Niigata University, in collaboration with scientists from Kyushu University and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, conducted a series of soil incubation experiments across ten forest and pastureland sites in Japan. Their findings reveal that repeated drying and rewetting cycles (DWCs), anticipated as a consequence of shifting precipitation patterns under climate change, substantially increase soil CO2 emissions.
The study demonstrated that CO2 release under DWCs was between 1.3 and 3.7 times higher compared to soils maintained at stable moisture levels. This increase coincided with a marked reduction in microbial biomass, suggesting that the destruction of microbial cells due to recurring DWCs led to a surge in newly available organic carbon, which fueled heightened microbial activity and CO2 release.
Moreover, the researchers observed that the rate of CO2 emission was significantly higher in soils rich in reactive metal-organic matter complexes. These complexes, traditionally viewed as stabilizers of soil organic carbon, appear to become more accessible to microbial degradation under repeated DWCs. Consequently, previously protected carbon reservoirs may transform into new sources of CO2 emissions under fluctuating moisture conditions.
Dr. Nagano emphasized the growing impact of extreme weather events driven by climate change and noted that this research provides valuable insights into how such events influence soil CO2 dynamics. "Our findings will contribute to refining predictive models for global carbon cycling and climate projections," he stated.
Moving forward, the research team aims to extend their studies beyond controlled laboratory settings to real-world environments. They plan to investigate the mechanisms behind DWCs-induced CO2 release in diverse soil types worldwide, with the goal of improving climate models and mitigation strategies.
Research Report:Comprehensive increase in CO2 release by drying-rewetting cycles among Japanese forests and pastureland soils and exploring predictors of increasing magnitude
Related Links
Niigata University
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Scientists cast doubt on famous US groundhog's weather forecasts
GMV teams up with +Atlantic CoLAB in AIR4Health project to enhance public health forecasting
Trump taps 'Sharpiegate' meteorologist to lead top science agency
GHGSAT Selected as Copernicus Contributing Mission by ESA and EU
GMV to advance the Galileo High Accuracy Service with new data generator
Sierra Space resilient GPS Satellite Program achieves major development milestone
Slingshot Aerospace to enhance USSF technology for GPS jamming and spoofing detection
SATELLAI introduces satellite and AI-driven pet wearables
Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO
Launch of the most comprehensive European wetland map
King Charles III teams up with Amazon for documentary
Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO
Zero Emissions Process for Truly Biodegradable Plastics Developed
New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored
Turning farm waste into sustainable roads
Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel
|
A look into the dark
Role of barrier films in maintaining the stability of perovskite solar cells
Low-carbon energy investment hit record $2.1 tn in 2024: report
Enhancing Durability and Efficiency in Tin-based Perovskite Solar Cells
Green energy projects adding to Sami people's climate woes: Amnesty
New Study Enhances Trust in Wind Power Forecasting with Explainable AI
Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector
US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year
Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines
China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
Viral Chinese tourist spot stokes nostalgia with staged rural scenes
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
UN urges Thailand not to deport Uyghurs to China
Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters