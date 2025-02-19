EU eyes stricter food import rules in agriculture policy review

The European Commission unveiled a new blueprint for a sector that despite gobbling up a third of the bloc's budget has long resented Brussels' liberal approach to trade.
Months of protests last year saw farmers irked at regulatory burdens, squeezed revenues and what they see as unfair competition from less-regulated overseas rivals, hurling eggs, spraying manure and blocking the Belgian capital's streets.
The "Vision for Agriculture and Food" is "a strong response to this call for help", the commission's vice-president for reforms Raffaele Fitto told a press conference, referring to the protests.
To ensure that the agricultural sector is not "put at a competitive disadvantage", the commission will pursue "a stronger alignment of production standards applied to imported products," the text reads.
In particular, Brussels will see to it that "the most hazardous pesticides banned in the EU for health and environmental reasons" are not allowed back in "through imported products".
- 'Unfair competition' -
Europe already bans food imports that exceed residue limits for some pesticides EU farmers can't use over food safety concerns.
The new approach seeks to extend restrictions to production standards, EU officials explained.
"Our farmers suffer crop losses because they no longer use these pesticides" but competitors in other countries do not, Christophe Hansen, EU commissioner for agriculture said in an interview, describing the outcome as "unfair competition".
The roadmap does not specify what products or countries could be affected. An impact assessment will inform possible "amendments to the applicable legal framework", it says.
A "dedicated task force" will also be established to strengthen food safety import controls.
The prospect of import restrictions could ruffle feathers abroad against the backdrop of a looming trade conflict.
"Obviously, we can say that it is a barrier to trade. That's how some third countries will interpret it," Hansen said.
The Financial Times reported this week US crops such as soybeans could be targeted, after President Donald Trump unveiled extra duties that could hit European exports.
European farmers have also been uneasy at a trade deal with Latin America's Mercosur bloc the commission announced in December.
But Hansen said the Mercosur agreement was part of a "safety net" of commercial pacts providing outlets for food exports at a time where the United States and China might impose tariffs on prized European products like wine and cheese.
- 'Timid' plans -
The document also vows to reform the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP), cutting red tape and better targeting subsidies towards farmers "who need it most".
This suggests Brussels might move away from the current system, which calculates financial aid based on the size of the farms, favouring large landowners.
But any change would be "gradual", Hansen cautioned.
The European Environment Bureau, an umbrella group of activists, described the final text as "timid" compared to an earlier version that had been circulated.
The EU subsidises farming to make sure enough food is produced at affordable prices, and farmers are rewarded for taking care of nature.
The aid is massive and prized by farming states, most notably France, Ireland and eastern European nations, where farmers have a strong political influence.
Some 387 billion euros ($403 billion) was earmarked for agriculture in the EU's budget for 2021 to 2027.
Negotiations on the next instalment of the CAP for 2028-2034 are set to be one of the most sensitive subjects during EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's second term in office, which began in December.
The blueprint says more money should flow towards young farmers and those who contribute to the environmental preservation or work in areas with "natural constraints" -- but does not detail how that could work in practice.
Pan-European farmers' group Copa-Cogeca welcomed the "vision" as "ambitious".
But environmental groups complained it was light on green commitments, promising instead deregulation as part of a broader drive to revamp Europe's economic competitiveness, which critics say risks undermining the fight against climate change.
The new plans "do little to curtail the environmental, climate and socioeconomic threats facing most farmers," said Greenpeace.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sentinel-1C Proves Capability to Monitor Land Deformation with Precision
ATLAS bolsters radio frequency network through new HawkEye 360 alliance
Validation technique could help scientists make more accurate forecasts
SFL Missions Inc. Secures CSA Contract for HAWC Satellite Concept Study
Galileo ground stations undergo systemwide migration
EUSPA unveils integrated GNSS and secure SATCOM user technology update
GMV to advance the Galileo High Accuracy Service with new data generator
Sierra Space resilient GPS Satellite Program achieves major development milestone
Trees Struggle to Adapt to Climate Change Without Human Assistance CSU Study Finds
Forest mission showcased ahead of launch
Green light for AI-driven mapping of New Zealand's forests
Launch of the most comprehensive European wetland map
Why Expanding the Search for Climate-Friendly Microalgae is Essential
Solar-powered reactor extracts CO2 from air to produce sustainable fuel
Zero Emissions Process for Truly Biodegradable Plastics Developed
New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored
|
Machine Learning Enhances Solar Power Forecast Accuracy
The next-generation solar cell is fully recyclable
China to further shrink renewables subsidies in market reform push
HZB sets new efficiency record for CIGS perovskite tandem solar cells
Green energy projects adding to Sami people's climate woes: Amnesty
New Study Enhances Trust in Wind Power Forecasting with Explainable AI
Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector
US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns
China's 2024 coal projects threaten climate goals: report
China's 2024 coal projects threaten climate goals: report
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year
Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
Ai Weiwei denied entry to Switzerland; HK police defend probing families for wanted democracy activists
Australia expresses 'serious concerns' for writer jailed in China
Viral Chinese tourist spot stokes nostalgia with staged rural scenes
US charges former Fed official with spying for China
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters