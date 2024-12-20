Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
illustration only
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 20, 2024

Desert locusts, known for their devastating impact on crops, typically live solitary lives until environmental triggers like intense rainfall prompt them to form massive swarms. A single swarm spanning one square kilometer can consume enough food in a day to sustain 35,000 people, leading to crop destruction, food price hikes, and, in extreme cases, mass starvation.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a predictive model to forecast when and where these swarms will form, enabling targeted interventions to mitigate the impact. This model uses weather forecast data from the UK Met Office combined with advanced computational models of locust movements to predict swarm trajectories as they seek feeding and breeding sites. Affected areas can then be proactively treated with pesticides.

Historically, efforts to manage locust swarms have been inconsistent. The new model, published in PLOS Computational Biology, offers a reliable method for national agencies to act quickly against developing threats.

"During a desert locust outbreak, we can now predict where swarms will go several days in advance, so we can control them at particular sites. And if they're not controlled at those sites, we can predict where they'll go next so preparations can be made there," said Dr. Renata Retkute of Cambridge's Department of Plant Sciences, the study's lead author.

Professor Chris Gilligan, also from the Department of Plant Sciences and senior author of the study, added, "Our model will allow us to hit the ground running in future, rather than starting from scratch as has historically been the case."

The model was developed in response to the locust upsurge between 2019 and 2021, which stretched from Kenya to India and severely impacted wheat production and other crops, including sugarcane, maize, and sorghum. The researchers identified inefficiencies in managing this outbreak due to the lack of a unified system to gather and analyze data.

"The response to the last locust upsurge was very ad-hoc, and less efficient than it could have been. We've created a comprehensive model that can be used next time to control this devastating pest," Retkute said.

This innovative system stands out by accurately predicting locust behavior based on their lifecycle, breeding site preferences, and movement patterns. It has been tested using real data from the 2019-2021 outbreak and is designed to assist national governments and international organizations, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

As climate change intensifies events such as cyclones and heavy rainfall, desert locust outbreaks are expected to become more frequent, bringing greater challenges to regions unprepared for such crises. The researchers emphasize that improved planning and preparation, supported by tools like this model, are critical to mitigating the effects of future infestations.

Research Report:A framework for modelling desert locust population dynamics and large-scale dispersal

Related Links
 University of Cambridge
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 18, 2024
 Agriculture provides a fundamental energy source for humans: food. Yet, growing food also demands significant energy inputs. Researchers Kajwan Rasul and colleagues have examined the global energy return on investment (EROI) for agriculture from 1995 to 2019, revealing trends that show both progress and ongoing challenges. The study, which integrates two existing models - one tracking energy consumption in agriculture and food processing and another mapping agricultural commodity flows - found tha ... read more
FARM NEWS
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers

 Introducing Wherobots Raster Inference to unleash innovation with Earth imagery

 ICEYE secures $65M funding extension reaching $158M total for 2024 investments

 Climate change made Cyclone Chido stronger: scientists
FARM NEWS
GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection

 China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system

 Space Systems Command and U.S. Navy achieve major MGUE program milestone
FARM NEWS
Stora Enso reports impairments of 724 mn euros

 Amazon to benefit in Ecuador's second debt-for-nature deal

 EU parliament gives final approval to deforestation ban delay

 After decades of plantation agriculture, coconut palms dominate over half of Pacific atoll forests
FARM NEWS
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

 From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
FARM NEWS
Buried interface engineering drives advances in tin-lead perovskite solar cell efficiency

 SFU report calls for Canada to prioritize large-scale solar power projects

 Training solar panels to adapt to wind conditions

 New solar material advances green hydrogen production
FARM NEWS
BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military

 Sweden blocks 13 offshore wind farms over defence concerns

 Sweden's defence concerned by planned offshore wind power
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms

 Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule

 China executes former regional official for corruption

 Chinese casino hub Macau struggles to evolve beyond gaming
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.