Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
 By Marine DO-VALE
 Paris (AFP) April 29, 2025

When Burger King announced it was selling caviar with nuggets at its French restaurants on April 1, many people assumed it was an April Fool's joke.

But as news spread on social media, buyers rushed to try one of the world's most expensive delicacies paired with a humble and highly commoditised piece of deep-fried chicken while limited stocks lasted.

For 19 euros ($22), they got seven nuggets, mayonnaise and a 10-gram (0.35-ounce) pouch of Chinese-origin caviar from the Astana brand, which explained it had worked with the fast-food giant to "make the caviar of chefs available to as many people as possible".

It was a marketing coup -- the story quickly went viral after being picked up by French news outlets -- but it also revealed how the image of caviar as an out-of-reach luxury product is rapidly changing.

As with most new food trends, interest in the exclusive fish eggs is being driven by online influencers and celebrities.

Rihanna posted a video to her 150 million followers on Instagram on December 20 last year showing her eating nuggets topped with caviar.

"I don't like how much I like this," she began.

US celebrity chef David Chang is also a champion, with a 2022 Instagram video showing him dunking a deep-fried chicken leg into a one-kilogram tin of caviar -- "one of my favourite most obscene things to do" -- which racked up more than three million views.

He credits New York chef Wylie Dufresne with first adding it to the menu at his influential WD~50 restaurant in the 2010s.

Last year, the US Open tennis tournament caused a stir by selling a $100 box of six nuggets with caviar created by the luxury Manhattan fried chicken restaurant Coqodaq.

- 'Less formal' -

Producers and food writers have mixed feelings about the popularisation of the culinary indulgence, which sells for 1,000 to 30,000 euros a kilogram depending on the type.

The high prices are due to rarity and the high investment producers make in the sturgeon fish needed for caviar, which start to produce eggs only after eight or 10 years.

The most expensive caviar -- the one famously preferred by Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor -- is the roe of the beluga sturgeon, which takes at least 15 years to mature.

Mikael Petrossian, head of the French brand Petrossian, said there was a "demystification" of caviar underway.

"Caviar doesn't necessarily have to come in a large tin with silver serving pieces... You can enjoy the product in a much more relaxed way," he said. "I personally like eating caviar with crisps."

The founder of French caviar producer Neuvic, Laurent Deverlanges, says his company also aims to make it "less formal".

He posted a review of the "King Nugget Caviar" menu online, concluding that "it works, even if you can't really taste the caviar much".

But Olivier Cabarrot, the head of the France-based Prunier brand whose caviar restaurant is one of the most famous in the world, pushes back on the idea of it becoming a regular product.

"In terms of gastronomy, there is nothing as expensive. It's hard to talk about it becoming 'democratised'," he said. "But we can speak of greater accessibility, achieved through the sale of smaller quantities rather than lower prices."

Many distributors including Petrossian and Prunier offer tins of 10, 20 or 30 grams, helping to attract a younger clientele.

- Dreamy -

Remi Dechambre, a food journalist at Le Parisien newspaper, said people associated caviar with opulence and refinement less and less.

"We've completely moved on from that... Consumption has become a little more common, a little less formal -- even though it still makes people dream," he told AFP.

But knowing how to enjoy the product properly remains essential, said Francoise Boisseaud, managing director of the supplier Le Comptoir du Caviar.

"There's a whole education to be done," she said about the different types -- baeri, oscietre, sevruga or beluga -- adding that "the richness of the world of caviar is infinite -- just like wine".

For her, the best way to enjoy it is with a crusty baguette and butter, not with fried chicken or crisps.

Robin Panfili, a food journalist who runs the food blog "Entree, Plat, Dessert", said Burger King had pulled off a "marketing trick".

"By trying to bring together two worlds that are completely opposed -- luxury and fast food -- the aim is to shake up the codes, to demystify a product historically seen as luxurious and elitist. It's visual, it's viral, it sparks discussion because it's provocative," he told AFP.

mdv-adp/js/dhw

Michelin

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
 Najaf, Iraq (AFP) April 25, 2025
 Farmer Hadi Saheb cannot wait to see his wheat fields flourish in the heart of the desert after he tapped into groundwater reserves in water-starved Iraq. He is just one of many Iraqis who have turned to drilling wells in the desert to help sustain the country's agriculture. It is a risky move that threatens to deplete the groundwater in a nation already battered by frequent drought and scarce rainfall. Although Iraq's fertile plains traditionally stretch along the once-mighty Tigris and Eu ... read more
FARM NEWS
Trump admin cuts 'mean more dirty air': advocacy group

 EarthDaily Prepares to Launch Advanced Change Detection Satellite

 Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth

 Hunga volcano eruption cooled, rather than warmed, the Southern Hemisphere
FARM NEWS
Digging Gets Smarter with Trimble's Siteworks Upgrade for Excavators

 Rx Networks launches TruePoint FOCUS to deliver real-time centimeter precision

 Carbon Robotics debuts autonomous tractor system with live remote control capability

 Towards resilient navigation in the Baltics without satellites
FARM NEWS
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens

 Tracking Global Forest Health from Orbit with ESA Biomass Mission

 Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
FARM NEWS
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass

 Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy

 Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
FARM NEWS
In US, saving money is top reason to embrace solar power

 China says wind and solar energy capacity exceeds thermal for first time

 Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony

 US to impose new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia
FARM NEWS
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project

 Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens

 Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push

 Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle
FARM NEWS
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'

 New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

 Finland closes last coal-fired power plant

 Indonesia industrial coal power plans undercut emissions pledge: report
FARM NEWS
New York ex-cop jailed for hounding US residents for China

 UK demands answers after MP denied entry to Hong Kong

 Australian judge quits Hong Kong top court

 China slams 'ignorant and impolite' US VP over 'peasants' comments
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.