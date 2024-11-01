European Cities Could Meet 28 Percent of Vegetable Demand Through Urban Agriculture

The study, published 22 April 2026 in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, systematically assessed urban agriculture potential across 840 cities in 30 European countries. It is among the most comprehensive analyses of urban food production capacity in Europe to date.
The research team combined high-resolution land-use data, building footprints, population figures, and climate classifications to estimate how much usable space exists in European cities for open-air vegetable growing. The analysis focused on low-technology cultivation methods - garden beds, rooftop plots, green areas, and vacant land - rather than high-tech systems such as hydroponics or vertical farming.
The findings indicate that between 4,500 and 7,500 square kilometres of urban land could be converted to agricultural use, an area roughly equivalent to one or two islands the size of Mallorca.
Lead author Stepan Svintsov, a researcher at the Leibniz Institute of Ecological Urban and Regional Development (IOER) in Germany, said the team evaluated how underutilised spaces including rooftops, residential gardens, and vacant urban land could be repurposed for vegetable production. The 28 percent supply figure corresponds to an optimistic scenario in which available space is actively developed.
Corresponding author Prajal Pradhan, associate professor at the University of Groningen, said urban agriculture could support more resilient food systems as cities face pressures from climate change, supply disruptions, and population growth. He cautioned, however, that urban agriculture should be treated as a complement to existing food systems rather than a replacement for conventional agriculture.
The study notes that potential varies substantially by location. Southern European cities may be constrained by water scarcity, while Northern European cities face shorter growing seasons and reduced solar radiation. City density, land availability, and local planning policies are also significant variables.
The authors connect their findings to the concept of the 15-Minute City, an urban planning model in which residents can reach essential services, including fresh food, within a short walk or cycle ride. Coauthor Diego Rybski of the IOER argued that integrating agriculture into city planning could reduce food transport distances, strengthen community engagement, and support healthier diets.
The study's quantitative results represent approximately one-third of Europe's current total vegetable production if the optimistic scenario were achieved. The researchers say the work is intended to inform urban planners and policymakers considering how to incorporate food production into future city development.
Research Report: Integrating agriculture into European urban landscapes matters: A systematic assessment
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