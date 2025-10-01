Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

Associate Professor John Alroy of Macquarie University, a co-author of the study, explained that agriculture and hunting acted together as powerful forces of ecological reorganization, creating conservation challenges that continue today.
The study revealed that just 12 domesticated species, including cattle, sheep, pigs and horses, appeared at roughly half of the archaeological sites studied, fundamentally altering the makeup of mammal communities.
Lead author Professor Barry Brook from the University of Tasmania said the team examined species records from hundreds of archaeological and palaeontological sites spanning multiple continents and tens of thousands of years.
"All domesticated species had an impact, including donkeys, sheep, goats, pigs and dogs," Alroy noted. "Large ungulates like horses and cows are important because they monopolise food resources wherever they are in high numbers."
Using a new computer-clustering method, researchers showed that domesticated animals connected sites thousands of kilometres apart, while many native wild mammals disappeared after human arrival.
"Over the last 10,000 years or so, humans have overseen the wholesale replacement of native mammal communities with a very limited set of domesticated species," Alroy said. "National parks in the hardest-hit regions, such as Australia and the Americas, lack over half of the native large mammal species that would have been present if not for humans."
Research Report:Late Pleistocene faunal community patterns disrupted by Holocene human impacts
Related Links
Macquarie University
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Fengyun satellite strengthens China global weather forecasting capacity
Small Satellite Contracted to Probe Climate Effects of Space Radiation
South Asia monsoon: climate change's dangerous impact on lifeline rains
NASA ISRO radar satellite beams first Earth images from space
SATNUS completes third NGWS flight campaign with autonomous systems integration
EU chief's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria
PLD Space wins ESA contract to build hybrid rocket navigation system
USGS introduces first fully integrated national geologic map
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
EU proposes new one-year delay to anti-deforestation rules
Brazil's Amazon lost area the size of Spain in 40 years: study
Australia halts logging for koala haven on eastern coast
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon
Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization
Ash improves methane yield and fertilizer value in biogas systems
Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
|
Ultrafast stabilization of positive charges revealed in solar fuel catalyst
Perovskite triple-junction solar cells move closer to ultra-high efficiency
New insights into halide perovskites could transform solar cell technology
Solar fuel breakthrough may unlock cheaper green energy
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
Wind giant Orsted to resume US project after court win
Floating wind power sets sail in Japan's energy shift
Transportation Department wind farm funding cuts to save $679M
US government aims to open more public lands to coal mining
China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high
Six university students drown during mine visit in China: state media
Singapore denies entry to HK activist, citing 'national interests'
Hong Kong LGBTQ rights setback takes emotional toll
Hong Kong legislature to vote on same-sex partnerships bill
China's Xi at centre of world stage after days of high-level hobnobbing
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters