  Energy News  
FARM NEWS
Flying bubble makers could save world from starvation
 By Issam AHMED
 Washington (AFP) June 17, 2020

Flying robots equipped with bubble guns could one day help save our planet.

That's according to a study published in iScience on Wednesday by a Japanese scientist who successfully demonstrated that soap bubbles can be used to pollinate fruit-bearing plants -- seen as vital to keeping the world fed in the coming decades in the face of vanishing bee populations.

Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Nomi, told AFP he had been working on robotic pollinators for years, but was disheartened when the toy drones he used smashed into flowers, destroying them.

"It was too sad," he said.

The whimsical idea of trying bubbles came to Miyako when he was playing with his son in a park close to their home.

The scientist was inspired when one of the bubbles harmlessly burst on his three-year-old's face.

Miyako and co-author Xi Yang first used microscopes to confirm that soap bubbles could carry pollen grains.

Next, they tested five solutions available in shops, finding one called lauramidopropyl betaine -- used in cosmetic products to boost foam formation -- resulted in better growth of the tube that develops from pollen grains after they are deposited on flowers.

They also added calcium to support the germination process and found the optimum pH balance.

- Drones target flowers -

The pair loaded their solution into a bubble gun and released pollen-bearing bubbles into a pear orchard -- at a rate of about 2,000 grains per bubble -- finding that 95 percent of the targeted flowers bore fruit.

"It sounds somewhat like fantasy, but the... soap bubble allows effective pollination and assures that the quality of fruits is the same as with conventional hand pollination," said Miyako.

Hand pollination is a much more labor intensive process.

Finally, the researchers took their experiment to the skies -- loading a bubble gun onto a small drone programmed to fly on a predetermined route.

Since flowers were no longer in bloom, they targeted a group of fake lilies.

When flown from a height of two meters and at a velocity of two meters per second, the device hit the plastic plants at a 90 percent success rate.

Miyako said he was in talks with a company for future commercialization but more work was needed to improve the robot's precision, and to potentially add autonomous flower targeting.

The study is thought to be the first exploring the properties of soap bubbles as pollen carriers, and to then link the concept to autonomous drones.

The authors wrote they hoped it sparked a renewed interest in artificial pollination to address "the decline in pollinator insects, the heavy labor involved in artificial pollination, and the soaring costs of pollen grains."


Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


FARM NEWS
Space synergies for food security
 Prague, Czech Republic (SPX) Jun 15, 2020
 GNSS and Earth observation experts came together at a webinar organised by the European GNSS Agency (GSA) on 26 May to discuss how combining Galileo and EGNOS navigation and positioning tools with the data and services offered by EU Earth observation programme Copernicus can be used to improve food security and make agriculture in general more efficient and sustainable. Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have thrown the importance of our food supply chain into sharp focus. At the same tim ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FARM NEWS
Half the earth relatively intact from global human influence

 China plans to launch meteorological satellite to dawn-dusk orbit

 Looking up to the stars can reveal what's deep below

 Scientists present new method for remote sensing of atmospheric dynamics
FARM NEWS
China's BeiDou navigation enables smarter agricultural production

 GPS III SV-08 core mate complete, space vehicle named for NASA Trailblazer

 China tests inter-satellite links of BeiDou navigation system

 Penultimate BeiDou satellite starts operation in network
FARM NEWS
Brazilian Amazon deforestation hits new record in May

 Amazon risks combusting with twin fire, virus crises

 Bolsonaro using virus against indigenous people: leader

 Football pitch of rainforest destroyed every six seconds
FARM NEWS
Engineers find neat way to turn waste carbon dioxide into useful material

 ETW Energietechnik supplies the biomethane upgrading technology for a 45 km biogas grid

 Water vapor in the atmosphere may be prime renewable energy source

 Renewable fuel from carbon dioxide with the aid of solar energy
FARM NEWS
Nature provides roadmap to potential breakthroughs in solar energy technology

 Aberdeen Standard Investments and R.POWER set a new record with the largest solar transaction in Poland

 New method could simply print perovskite LEDs

 Adani Green Energy wins the world's largest solar deal
FARM NEWS
US wind plants show relatively low levels of performance decline as they age

 Wave, wind and PV: The world's first floating Ocean Hybrid Platform

 Supercomputing future wind power rise

 Wind energy expansion would have $27 billion economic impact
FARM NEWS
Post-COVID-19 stimulus risks global coal 'lock-in'

 Miners stuck in limbo as Beijing's last coal mine closes
FARM NEWS
Australian PM 'concerned' over China death sentence for Oz actor

 China extraditions possible under new security law in Hong Kong: advisor

 China's foreigner ban leaves global businesses in limbo

 China will handle some Hong Kong national security cases, says official








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.