Energy News
FARM NEWS
 From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters

From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters

By Nick Perry
 Paris, France (AFP) Dec 19, 2025

Farmers and fishermen hit by climate change are taking big corporate polluters to court -- and experts say these David-vs-Goliath lawsuits are only set to multiply as the planet keeps warming.

From Pakistan to Belgium and Peru, ordinary people bearing the brunt of failed harvests, rising seas and destructive storms are demanding compensation from the heavy-emitting industries most responsible for the climate crisis.

Once dismissed as legal long shots, climate damage claims are gaining traction, bolstered by scientific advances tying rising greenhouse gas emissions to extreme weather.

While most face steep hurdles, legal scholars say these cases are slowly shifting how courts view responsibility for climate-related economic harm -- and who should pay for it.

- Polluter pays -

The use of courts and other legal avenues to pursue climate litigation has grown rapidly over the past decade, particularly in the United States.

Most climate lawsuits target governments. For example, on Thursday, hundreds of people across Japan sued the central government over its "grossly inadequate" response to climate change in the country's first such litigation.

But cases seeking monetary damages from companies with massive carbon footprints -- mostly fossil fuel and cement giants -- have risen sharply in recent years.

Claimants argue a relatively small number of major polluters bear a historic liability for losses caused by droughts, storms and other climate-fuelled extremes.

"Their responsibility dwarfs many even industrialised nation states, let alone other companies or individuals," Jonathan White, a lawyer at ClientEarth, told AFP.

More than 60 "polluter pays" cases have been filed globally and dozens are ongoing, Zero Carbon Analytics said in March, citing data from Columbia University's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law.

- Breaking ground -

In one closely watched case, a Peruvian farmer took German energy company RWE to court, alleging its emissions helped melt an Andean glacier threatening to flood his home.

Swiss cement producer Holcim is being sued by Indonesian islanders over rising seas, while in another landmark case a Belgian farmer is accusing French fossil fuel major TotalEnergies of contributing to his crop losses.

This month, typhoon victims in the Philippines filed a lawsuit in the UK targeting oil giant Shell, while flood-hit Pakistani farmers announced legal action against RWE and German cement producer Heidelberg Materials in October.

Not all cases involve distant polluters: South Korean farmers are suing a national coal-fired power generator, and lawsuits in New Zealand, Brazil and the United States have targeted climate-harming activity at home.

- Justice moves slowly -

Corporations argue they cannot be held solely responsible for climate damages and so far no court has ordered a company pay compensation for any alleged harm caused by their global emissions.

"It's a very difficult claim to win, and the courts are very cautious," Sophie Marjanac, a lawyer and director of legal strategy at the Polluter Pays Project, told AFP.

But experts said this could change in time, particularly as climate attribution science draws a clearer line between humanity's burning of fossil fuels and the impact on specific extreme weather events.

"It's worth just underscoring that justice moves gradually," said White.

Although no case has succeeded in directly linking a company's emissions to a specific storm or flood, in Brazil judges have ordered that climate damages be paid for illegally felling carbon-rich forests.

In May, a German court dismissed the Peruvian farmer's claim against RWE, but in a major step, ruled that corporate polluters could -- in principle -- be held liable for climate damages.

This "set a significant legal precedent" that could influence cases in Europe and beyond, the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics said in a June report.

- Litigation landslide -

While climate rulings in one country are not legally binding in another, judges considering the merits of a case look to decisions elsewhere for guidance, said White.

Experts said that corporate polluters should expect an avalanche of litigation as climate damages mount.

"I can't really foresee a world where these arguments simply go away," said White.

Zero Carbon Analytics said estimates of climate damages vary but could reach "trillions of dollars globally" by mid-century.

Experts pointed to historic class-action lawsuits against tobacco and asbestos companies as examples where courts eventually held corporations accountable for harm.

"Over the past five years especially there has been an absolute revolution in climate change law... the law can evolve, and I believe that in the future these cases will eventually succeed," said Marjanac.

np/lt/sbk

RWE

Holcim Group

TotalEnergies

Shell

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Dec 16, 2025
 The EU proposed Tuesday to grant indefinite approval for some pesticides - barring the most hazardous - in a push to cut red tape and costs for companies criticised by environmental groups. The European Commission said it wants to remove the need to periodically renew the authorisation of some pesticides under plans to simplify food and animal feed safety rules. "Our proposals remove overlaps in requirements and reporting, address legal uncertainties and eliminate procedures that had little ad ... read more
FARM NEWS
Alen Space begins SATMAR satellite validation over Bay of Algeciras

 OPERA satellite data sharpens US crop and water management

 TanDEM X marks 15 years mapping Earth in 3D

 Aechelon links Vantor 3D terrain with Orbion SkyBeam to boost ICEYE SAR AI
FARM NEWS
LEO internet satellites bolster navigation where GPS is weak

 Ancient 'animal GPS system' identified in magnetic fossils

 Centimeter-level RTK positioning now available for IoT deployments

 Nanometer precision ranging demonstrated across 113 kilometers sets new benchmark for space measurement
FARM NEWS
Indonesia to revoke 22 forestry permits after deadly floods

 How deforestation turbocharged Indonesia's deadly floods

 In blow to Lula, Brazil Congress revives controversial environmental bill

 Restoration potential on urban fringes identified in Brazil
FARM NEWS
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts

 Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies

 Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
FARM NEWS
NUS team boosts durability of vapor deposited perovskite silicon tandem solar cells

 Introducing the SEVEN Class A Thermopile Pyranometer

 Bilayer tin oxide layer boosts back contact perovskite solar cell efficiency and stability

 Acid treated carbon nanotubes raise efficiency and durability of flexible perovskite solar modules
FARM NEWS
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
FARM NEWS
Global coal demand expected to hit record in 2025: IEA

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight

 EU moves to bar 'green' labels for fossil fuel investments
FARM NEWS
China executes former senior banker for taking $156 mn bribes

 Hong Kong leader says next legislature will 'drive reform'

 China's 'Singles Day' shopping fest loses its shine for weary consumers

 Daughter of 'underground' pastor urges China for his release
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.