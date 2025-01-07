I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

Citing precautions, authorities had Monday insisted the Barbados-flagged Zimrida mooring the controversial cargo in the outer harbour posed no danger, despite campaigners expressing concern about a shipment refused entry to other ports.
The vessel was allowed to dock Monday after authorities determined it was not suffering from any damage and met all safety conditions "in line with international maritime rules" after a meeting with several ministries, the ship owner and that of the cargo.
Port Director General Hien Yacouba Sie told a news conference 8,000 tonnes of the cargo had been "ordered by a mining operator".
On August 22, the cargo became caught in a storm in the Barents Sea after leaving Russia's port of Kandalaksha on the Maltese-flagged Ruby dry bulk carrier.
Suffering cracking on its bow and refused entry by several ports over a period of weeks late last year, the Ruby eventually was anchored off the British coast and its cargo transferred to the Zimrida in the eastern British port of Yarmouth.
Stored ammonium nitrate caused a explosion at Beirut's port in August 2020 in an inferno which killed more than 220 people and devastated entire neighbourhoods of the Lebanese capital.
A material which used as an agricultural fertiliser, ammonium nitrate is also used in mining explosives, a booming sector in Ivory Coast where Sie said its import was increasing.
The Ivorian capital's port handled 46,000 tonnes of the chemical compound last year compared with 20,000 in 2023.
Concerns have mounted in Abidjan amid memories of the Probo Koala affair, which in August 2006 saw toxic residues on board the Panamanian-registered freighter arrive in the port for treatment after the Dutch port of Amsterdam had refused them.
An Ivorian sub-contractor dumped the waste on the city's garbage sites and in at least 18 other locations.
Ivorian judges say more than 500 cubic metres (18,000 cubic feet) of spent caustic soda, oil residues and water killed 17 people and poisoned thousands more.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ICEYE secures $65M funding extension reaching $158M total for 2024 investments
Introducing Wherobots Raster Inference to unleash innovation with Earth imagery
Earth AI unveils new gold discovery near molybdenum project at Willow Glen
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers
SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer
GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data
Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection
China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system
Eyeing green legacy, Biden declares new US national monuments
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Brazil's Amazon saw highest number of fires in 17 years: agency
Guadeloupe to fell iconic coconut palms
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough
From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
|
A call for collaboration in solar energy meteorology research
Shedding light on solar farm impacts in deserts through energy meteorology
University of Maryland to develop renewable energy systems for ocean monitoring systems
Unveiling the impact of climate-driven low solar and wind energy events in China
Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy
BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment
Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
Sweden blocks 13 offshore wind farms over defence concerns
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year
Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines
China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
China's Xi vows 'all-out battle against corruption'
Driver in central China car ramming handed suspended death sentence
On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms
Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters