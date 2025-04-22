Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
 By Marchio Gorbiano with Sara Hussein in Bangkok
 Jakarta (AFP) April 22, 2025

An Indonesian soldier gives a thumbs up as he crosses a rice field on a combine harvester in remote Papua, where a government food security mega-project has raised fears of mass deforestation.

Keen to end its reliance on rice imports, Indonesia wants to plant vast tracts of the crop, along with sugar cane for biofuel, in the restive eastern region.

But environmentalists warn it could become the world's largest deforestation project, threatening endangered species and Jakarta's climate commitments.

And activists fear the scheme will fuel rights violations in a region long plagued by alleged military abuses as a separatist insurgency rumbles on.

The project's true scale is hard to ascertain; even government statements vary.

At a minimum, however, it aims to plant several million hectares of rice and sugar cane across South Papua province's Merauke. One million hectares is around the size of Lebanon.

Deforestation linked to the plan is already under way.

By late last year, more than 11,000 hectares had been cleared -- an area larger than Paris -- according to Franky Samperante of environmental and Indigenous rights NGO Yayasan Pusaka Bentala Rakyat.

That figure has only increased, according to analysis by campaign group Mighty Earth and conservation start-up The TreeMap.

Their work shows areas cleared include primary and secondary natural dryland and swamp forest, as well as secondary mangrove forest, savanna and bush.

"Usually, deforestation is a product of government not doing its job," said Mighty Earth chief executive Glenn Hurowitz.

"But in this case, it's actually the state saying we want to clear some of our last remaining forests, carbon-rich peatlands, habitat for rare animals," he told AFP.

Indonesia's government says the land targeted is degraded, already cultivated or in need of "optimisation", dismissing some areas as little more than swamps.

- 'Tragedy' -

Environmentalists argue that misunderstands the local ecosystem.

"In South Papua, the landscape and the ecosystem is lowland forest," said Samperante.

"There are often misconceptions or even belittling" of these ecosystems, he added.

Mapping done by Mighty Earth shows the project threatens a broader ecosystem range -- including peatlands and forests the group says should be protected by a government moratorium on clearing.

"The tragedy in this project," said Hurowitz, "is that Indonesia has made so much progress in breaking the link between agricultural expansion and deforestation."

"Unfortunately, this single project threatens to undermine all progress."

Indonesia has some of the world's highest deforestation rates and Papua retains some of the largest remaining untouched tracts.

Indonesian think-tank CELIOS says cutting down so much forest could derail Jakarta's plan to reach net-zero by 2050.

For President Prabowo Subianto's government, criticism of the project ignores Indonesia's agricultural and economic realities.

He has made the scheme a priority, visiting soon after taking office.

In January, he said the country was on track to end rice imports by late 2025, and reiterated its energy independence needs.

The agriculture ministry did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

In Papua, planting is in full swing. In the region's Kaliki district, AFP saw farmers supported by soldiers tending rice paddies in recently-cleared land.

"This location used to be like the one on the right here. Non-productive and neglected land," said Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani, a soldier serving as the agriculture ministry's food resilience taskforce chief, at an event lauding the project.

That characterisation is disputed by Mighty Earth's satellite analysis, which found that at least two areas in the region cleared for rice overlap with government-designated peatland.

Indonesia's military is heavily involved in the project.

Local farmer Yohanis Yandi Gebze told AFP soldiers gave him "tools, agricultural equipment and machinery" for rice cultivation.

Speaking not far from Ramdhani's event, he praised the military.

"I see them cooperating with the people very well," he said.

- 'Cannot refuse' -

Others say that is only part of the story.

Indonesia officially seized Papua, a former Dutch colony, in a widely criticised but UN-backed vote in 1969.

It has since been accused of abuses in a decades-long separatist conflict in the region.

"The community feels intimidated," said Dewanto Talubun, executive director at Merauke-based environmental and rights group Perkumpulan Harmoni Alam Papuana.

"Not all members of the community agree with this project, and they cannot directly refuse," he told AFP.

Samperante too reported local fears.

"Almost every day a human rights violation occurs," he said.

The defence ministry told AFP the military had the resources and "high discipline" to accelerate the food project while securing "stability and security" in the region.

However, there are significant doubts about the project's viability.

"Soils in Merauke are likely too acidic and the climate too extreme... to grow rice," said David Gaveau, founder of The TreeMap.

He warned that draining Merauke's wetlands for agriculture risks turning the area "into a tinder box" -- a fate seen elsewhere in Indonesia.

Critics do not dispute Jakarta's food security needs, but said crops should be grown elsewhere on abandoned agricultural land.

"It should be done in places that are capable of absorbing it," said Hurowitz.

"Without destroying Indonesia's gorgeous, beautiful natural heritage and community lands."

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Engineered bacteria emit signals that can be spotted from a distance
 Boston MA (SPX) Apr 15, 2025
 Using a new method that triggers cells to produce molecules that generate unique combinations of color, MIT engineers have shown that they can read out these bacterial signals from as far as 90 meters away. Their work could lead to the development of bacterial sensors for agricultural and other applications, which could be monitored by drones or satellites. "It's a new way of getting information out of the cell. If you're standing next to it, you can't see anything by eye, but from hundreds of met ... read more
FARM NEWS
NASA Announces Call for New Computing Approaches to Earth Science

 EarthDaily Prepares to Launch Advanced Change Detection Satellite

 Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth

 Hunga volcano eruption cooled, rather than warmed, the Southern Hemisphere
FARM NEWS
Digging Gets Smarter with Trimble's Siteworks Upgrade for Excavators

 Rx Networks launches TruePoint FOCUS to deliver real-time centimeter precision

 Carbon Robotics debuts autonomous tractor system with live remote control capability

 Towards resilient navigation in the Baltics without satellites
FARM NEWS
Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees

 Lula admits 'still a lot to do' for Indigenous Brazilians
FARM NEWS
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy

 Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets

 Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
FARM NEWS
Government urged to address disparity in access to green tech

 Vietnam ups wind, solar targets as energy demand soars

 Going green with fluoride-enhanced perovskite solar cells

 Launch of AI-powered solar diagnostics platform boosts PV asset performance
FARM NEWS
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project

 Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens

 Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push

 Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle
FARM NEWS
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'

 New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

 Finland closes last coal-fired power plant

 Indonesia industrial coal power plans undercut emissions pledge: report
FARM NEWS
New York ex-cop jailed for hounding US residents for China

 UK demands answers after MP denied entry to Hong Kong

 Australian judge quits Hong Kong top court

 China slams 'ignorant and impolite' US VP over 'peasants' comments
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.