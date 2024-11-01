Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

By Issam AHMED
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 11, 2025

Yes to rethinking childhood vaccines, but no to more chemicals in agriculture: supporters of US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are in open revolt over the Trump administration's approval of new, highly persistent pesticides.

The clash pits President Donald Trump's pro-industry instincts against the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement -- a diverse coalition of holistic-health moms, medical-freedom advocates and health-and-wellness influencers who envision a cleaner, less toxic world.

At the heart of the matter is the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decisions to green light new pesticides that critics -- including many scientists -- class as toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Under Trump's second term, the EPA has approved two such new substances -- insecticide isocycloseram and fungicide cyclobutrifluram -- with proposals to approve several more.

MAHA views that as a deep betrayal and has launched a pressure campaign, including an online petition that has drawn more than 7,000 signatures calling for the removal of EPA administrator Lee Zeldin.

"We're calling him out because he is making a liar out of Trump," Zen Honeycutt, the founder and executive director of the Moms Across America advocacy group, told AFP, recalling the president's promise to protect Americans from harmful chemicals.

- 'Really concerning' -

Zeldin, for his part, lashed out in a sarcastic post on X, writing, "not everything on the internet is true," and arguing that molecules with a single fluorine-carbon bond are not in fact "forever chemicals."

That narrow definition was adopted by the EPA in 2021 under then-president Joe Biden, but it conflicts with those used by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and by independent academic institutions.

"We were equally as critical of the definition when used by the previous administration," David Andrews, a chemist and acting science officer at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, told AFP.

While these compounds don't build up in the body the way better-known PFAS chemicals do -- such as those used in nonstick cookware -- they break down into trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), which is highly toxic to reproductive systems and "is increasingly being detected in people, crops and waterways around the globe," Andrews said.

"As someone who myself is on a fertility journey, this is something that's really concerning for the increase of infertility rates in the United States," MAHA influencer Iliriana Balaj and CEO of Live Healthillie, told AFP.

- 'Excellent job' -

The petition was started by Kelly Ryerson, who co-founded American Regeneration to help farmers move away from pesticides, and who has admired Kennedy since his years as an environmental lawyer fighting Monsanto.

"I supported Kennedy during his independent presidential run, and supported him over to the Trump administration as well," she told AFP, adding that she believes he is doing an overall "excellent job."

She highlighted his pledge to close a loophole that lets companies self-affirm food ingredients as safe, while Honeycutt pointed to Kennedy's pressure on food companies to remove synthetic colorings.

Both praised a recommendation by a panel appointed by Kennedy -- a longtime vaccine skeptic -- that newborns no longer receive the hepatitis B shot at birth.

Yet Ryerson said she found it "incredibly disappointing" to see Trump's EPA -- which Zeldin has vowed to use as a vehicle "to unleash American prosperity" -- appoint two former chemical-industry lobbyists to key roles.

For now, tensions may be cooling. Ryerson met with Zeldin personally Tuesday, calling it an "excellent first step."

Asked by AFP at a regenerative farming event Wednesday about the schism, Kennedy said: "We're in discussions with Lee Zeldin at EPA, and we're very, very confident of his commitment to make sure to reduce toxic exposures to the American people."

Whatever happens next, Ryerson said she was heartened that pesticides are now more on the public's mind than ever.

"We're done now with having this poison in our food supply. So what are we going to do about it? And I think that now it's up for grabs as to which party really wants to run with it."

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Dec 4, 2025
 European lawmakers and EU member states announced late Wednesday they had reached an agreement on developing plants obtained by so-called new genomic techniques. NGT plants are created when a small part of their DNA is added, removed or altered using genetic editing tools, as opposed to older GMO techniques, which involve introducing genetic material from one different organism into another to make a hybrid. Leading agriculture unions support the new technique for developing crops that are more ... read more
FARM NEWS
SkyFi and ICEYE US roll out direct tasking platform for SAR satellite imagery

 Aechelon links Vantor 3D terrain with Orbion SkyBeam to boost ICEYE SAR AI

 NASA backs CINEMA smallsat fleet to probe Earth magnetotail

 EarthCARE mission tightens cloud and aerosol impacts in next-generation climate models
FARM NEWS
LEO internet satellites bolster navigation where GPS is weak

 Ancient 'animal GPS system' identified in magnetic fossils

 Centimeter-level RTK positioning now available for IoT deployments

 Nanometer precision ranging demonstrated across 113 kilometers sets new benchmark for space measurement
FARM NEWS
How deforestation turbocharged Indonesia's deadly floods

 In blow to Lula, Brazil Congress revives controversial environmental bill

 Restoration potential on urban fringes identified in Brazil

 First saplings from felled UK tree to be planted; EU states back new delay to anti-deforestation rules
FARM NEWS
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts

 Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies

 Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds

 Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
FARM NEWS
Chalcogenide semiconductors push solar fuel systems toward low cost CO2 conversion

 Overview Energy debuts airborne power beaming milestone for space based solar power

 Tin perovskite study points to more stable lead free solar cells

 Carbon nanotube films boost flexible perovskite solar module performance
FARM NEWS
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
FARM NEWS
South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight

 EU moves to bar 'green' labels for fossil fuel investments

 COP-and-trade? Tariffs, carbon tax weigh on climate talks

 South Korea pledges to phase out coal plants at COP30
FARM NEWS
Hong Kong leader says next legislature will 'drive reform'

 China executes former senior banker for taking $156 mn bribes

 China's 'Singles Day' shopping fest loses its shine for weary consumers

 Daughter of 'underground' pastor urges China for his release
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.