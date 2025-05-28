Mango deal sweetens ties between Bangladesh and China

Bangladesh, still reeling from the political fallout of a 2024 uprising that ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina -- who fled by helicopter to New Delhi -- has since been courted by Beijing, India's rival.
"It is such a great pleasure to jointly witness this historic moment, as the first consignment of Bangladesh's premium mangoes sets off for China," China's ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, alongside government officials.
Bangladesh, largely encircled by land by India, has seen relations with New Delhi turn icy.
Interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus's first state visit was to China, while Bangladesh has also moved closer to Pakistan, India's arch-enemy.
"President Xi Jinping has emphasised on several occasions that China's door of opening up will not close, but will only open wider," Yao said, at a small ceremony at the airport alongside Bangladeshi ministers.
"I am confident that the export of Bangladeshi mangoes to China is just the beginning," he added.
In China, the fruit has a particular historic diplomatic resonance -- including the curious cult of the mango.
After Chairman Mao Zedong was pictured gifting a mango to a group of workers in 1968, during the mania of the Cultural Revolution, the fruit became an object of veneration.
Those mangoes were reportedly a gift from the foreign minister of Pakistan -- and at that time, in 1968, Bangladesh had yet to win its independence from Islamabad.
Export levels are small so far, just 50 tonnes in an initial phase, but both Bangladesh and China said they hoped to increase that.
In the past year, China has sponsored several tours for Dhaka's political party leaders, and has begun hosting Bangladeshi patients in its hospitals.
India has long been wary of China's growing regional clout and the world's two most populous countries compete for influence in South Asia, despite a recent diplomatic thaw.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Nanchang satellite drives environmental protection and low altitude innovation
Rocket Lab Completes Third Successful iQPS Mission with More Launches Scheduled for 2025
Microsoft AI weather forecast faster, cheaper, truer: study
From GPS to weather forecasts: the hidden ways Australia relies on foreign satellites
Satellites Enhance Navigation Safety on the Mersey with Cutting-Edge Tidal Mapping
Sierra Space Reaches Key Milestone in Space Force R-GPS Program
Children as young as five can navigate a 'tiny town'
Digging Gets Smarter with Trimble's Siteworks Upgrade for Excavators
Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: report
EU list of high deforestation risk nations raises eyebrows
Central Asia's Alpine Forests Thrive Amid Shifting Climate
Two men found guilty of chopping down iconic UK tree
Cool science: Researchers craft tiny biological tools using frozen ethanol
Europe's biggest 'green' methanol plant opens in Denmark
Biogas Production from Alfalfa Enhanced by Fruit Waste and Microbes
Bacteria breathe electricity unlocking bioenergy and clean tech potential
|
Rooftop solar with EV batteries could meet majority of Japan power demand
Synthetic rings imitate plant energy systems with molecular precision
TEMPO molecule technique advances perovskite solar cell durability and efficiency
Agrivoltaic systems gain public favor over conventional solar parks
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project
Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report
Finland closes last coal-fired power plant
SE Asian leaders meet China's Li and Gulf states to bolster ties
Denmark in 'frank' talks with China over backing Russia; Germany says China has 'a responsibility for global peace'
Germany says China has 'a responsibility for global peace'
Jailed Australian writer tells of China prison suffering
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters