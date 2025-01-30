Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
illustration only
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
 by Hugo Ritmico
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Jan 30, 2025

A groundbreaking discovery by an international research team has revealed the existence of an advanced irrigation and drainage system used by the pre-Columbian Casarabe society in the Amazon. This system enabled year-round maize cultivation, reshaping previous understandings of agriculture in the region. The finding challenges earlier theories that dismissed the possibility of large-scale monoculture farming in the Amazon.

The study, published in Nature, details how the Casarabe people of Bolivia's Llanos de Moxos, who inhabited the area between 500 and 1400 A.D., engineered an intricate agricultural system. Their innovation included an expansive network of drainage canals and farm ponds, transforming the flooded tropical savannahs into productive fields. This innovation facilitated the growth of maize, which became a key crop in the region and spurred the region's version of the "Neolithic Revolution" - a shift toward grain-based economies.

The region, characterized by alternating intense rainy and dry seasons, posed significant agricultural challenges. However, the Casarabe people overcame these obstacles by constructing drainage canals that drained excess water during the wet season. In addition, they built clusters of farm ponds to act as reservoirs, enabling irrigation during dry periods and ensuring that maize cultivation could continue year-round.

"This dual water management system allowed for at least two harvests of maize per year," explains Umberto Lombardo, the environmental archaeologist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) who led the research. "This intensive agricultural strategy indicates that maize was not only cultivated but was likely the staple crop of the Casarabe culture."

Rather than relying on slash-and-burn techniques to clear fields, the Casarabe people preserved nearby forests for other resources, such as firewood and medicinal plants. Their system made efficient use of water and soil, promoting sustainable agricultural practices in an environment often considered inhospitable for large-scale farming.

The discovery was made possible by the team's fieldwork, which incorporated microbotanical analysis, remote sensing, and environmental archaeology. The team analyzed 178 phytoliths (microscopic plant fossils) and pollen samples from a farm pond to confirm maize cultivation and its importance to the diet of the Casarabe people. "The data shows the absence of other types of crops," Lombardo adds.

"This is the first grain-based agricultural economy documented in the Amazon," says Lombardo. "Until now, it was believed that agriculture in this region was based on agroforestry polyculture. We now know this was not the case in Llanos de Moxos." Lombardo emphasizes that this innovative system enabled the transformation of a challenging environment into a thriving agricultural landscape, supporting both food stability and a growing population.

The research provides not only new insights into the agricultural practices of pre-Columbian societies but also offers valuable lessons for modern agricultural sustainability. The Casarabe people's ability to create long-lasting, sustainable agricultural solutions in an unpredictable environment underscores their ingenuity and adaptability.

Research Report:Maize monoculture supported pre-Columbian urbanism in southwestern Amazonia

Related Links
 Autonomous University of Barcelona
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
 Front Royal, United States (AFP) Jan 24, 2025
 On a snow-blanketed field in Virginia, a handful of workers were silent but for the groan of a chainsaw chopping through bamboo - a delicacy for their furry clients down the road in the US capital of Washington. The team, bundled up for the cold, then stuffed up to 700 bamboo stalks into a pickup truck to be driven 70 miles (110 kilometres) to the Smithsonian's National Zoo to feed, among others, its newly arrived pandas. Bao Li, a male, and female Qing Bao, landed in the United States from Chi ... read more
FARM NEWS
Smouldering woody debris drives air pollution in the Amazon

 Aerospace Corp and Google collaborate to enhance space weather forecasting with AI

 Earth AI Closes $20M Series B Round for AI Driven Mineral Exploration

 EagleView Unveils Advanced Property Data Ecosystem
FARM NEWS
Sierra Space resilient GPS Satellite Program achieves major development milestone

 Slingshot Aerospace to enhance USSF technology for GPS jamming and spoofing detection

 SATELLAI introduces satellite and AI-driven pet wearables

 SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer
FARM NEWS
Benin enlists voodoo to protect its precious mangroves

 WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices

 One-third of Arctic-boreal region is now a source

 Activists slam 'destructive' Indonesia forest conversion plan
FARM NEWS
For clean ammonia, MIT engineers propose going underground

 From lab to field: CABBI pipeline delivers oil-rich sorghum

 Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food

 The biobattery that needs to be fed
FARM NEWS
Lesotho's king pitches green energy to Davos elites

 Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time

 War is speeding Ukraine's green energy shift: CEO

 Finding better photovoltaic materials faster with AI
FARM NEWS
Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector

 US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns

 Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year

 Prayer and dance: hundreds of millions celebrate Year of the Snake

 UN urges Thailand not to deport Uyghurs to China

 Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.