Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution

The study, published in Nature, details how the Casarabe people of Bolivia's Llanos de Moxos, who inhabited the area between 500 and 1400 A.D., engineered an intricate agricultural system. Their innovation included an expansive network of drainage canals and farm ponds, transforming the flooded tropical savannahs into productive fields. This innovation facilitated the growth of maize, which became a key crop in the region and spurred the region's version of the "Neolithic Revolution" - a shift toward grain-based economies.
The region, characterized by alternating intense rainy and dry seasons, posed significant agricultural challenges. However, the Casarabe people overcame these obstacles by constructing drainage canals that drained excess water during the wet season. In addition, they built clusters of farm ponds to act as reservoirs, enabling irrigation during dry periods and ensuring that maize cultivation could continue year-round.
"This dual water management system allowed for at least two harvests of maize per year," explains Umberto Lombardo, the environmental archaeologist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) who led the research. "This intensive agricultural strategy indicates that maize was not only cultivated but was likely the staple crop of the Casarabe culture."
Rather than relying on slash-and-burn techniques to clear fields, the Casarabe people preserved nearby forests for other resources, such as firewood and medicinal plants. Their system made efficient use of water and soil, promoting sustainable agricultural practices in an environment often considered inhospitable for large-scale farming.
The discovery was made possible by the team's fieldwork, which incorporated microbotanical analysis, remote sensing, and environmental archaeology. The team analyzed 178 phytoliths (microscopic plant fossils) and pollen samples from a farm pond to confirm maize cultivation and its importance to the diet of the Casarabe people. "The data shows the absence of other types of crops," Lombardo adds.
"This is the first grain-based agricultural economy documented in the Amazon," says Lombardo. "Until now, it was believed that agriculture in this region was based on agroforestry polyculture. We now know this was not the case in Llanos de Moxos." Lombardo emphasizes that this innovative system enabled the transformation of a challenging environment into a thriving agricultural landscape, supporting both food stability and a growing population.
The research provides not only new insights into the agricultural practices of pre-Columbian societies but also offers valuable lessons for modern agricultural sustainability. The Casarabe people's ability to create long-lasting, sustainable agricultural solutions in an unpredictable environment underscores their ingenuity and adaptability.
Research Report:Maize monoculture supported pre-Columbian urbanism in southwestern Amazonia
Related Links
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Smouldering woody debris drives air pollution in the Amazon
Aerospace Corp and Google collaborate to enhance space weather forecasting with AI
Earth AI Closes $20M Series B Round for AI Driven Mineral Exploration
EagleView Unveils Advanced Property Data Ecosystem
Sierra Space resilient GPS Satellite Program achieves major development milestone
Slingshot Aerospace to enhance USSF technology for GPS jamming and spoofing detection
SATELLAI introduces satellite and AI-driven pet wearables
SpaceX launches Space Force Rapid Response Trailblazer
Benin enlists voodoo to protect its precious mangroves
WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices
One-third of Arctic-boreal region is now a source
Activists slam 'destructive' Indonesia forest conversion plan
For clean ammonia, MIT engineers propose going underground
From lab to field: CABBI pipeline delivers oil-rich sorghum
Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food
The biobattery that needs to be fed
|
Lesotho's king pitches green energy to Davos elites
Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time
War is speeding Ukraine's green energy shift: CEO
Finding better photovoltaic materials faster with AI
Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector
US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design
Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year
Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'
In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines
China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
Prayer and dance: hundreds of millions celebrate Year of the Snake
UN urges Thailand not to deport Uyghurs to China
Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters