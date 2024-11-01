Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
illustration only

Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

by John Brhel
 Binghamton NY (SPX) Jan 06, 2026

Finding one tick on your body is scary enough - tick-borne diseases are serious - but what if you found more than 10 on yourself in just one month? That's the plight of some farmers as the threat of ticks and tick-borne diseases grows, according to new research featuring experts at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

New research led by Mandy Roome, associate director of the Tick-borne Disease Center at Binghamton University, State University of New York, reveals that farmers and outdoor workers in the Northeast are facing an escalating threat of tick-borne diseases, which could be devastating to their livelihoods.

Ticks are surging and spreading throughout the United States, causing alarm for all who fall within their path, especially those in the Northeast. Farmers, who spend a substantial amount of time outdoors, in habitats ideal for ticks, face an even greater threat.

"Not much has been done in the Northeast United States with outdoor workers and tick-borne diseases since the early 90s," said Roome. "Ticks and tick-borne diseases were a very different risk in the early 90s than they are now. We wanted to figure out how we can help some of our most vulnerable workers."

Roome and her team connected with 53 individuals, representing a total of 46 farms in Southern Vermont, an area chosen for its high incidence rates of Lyme disease, high level of agricultural activity and abundance of tick habitats. The questionnaire collected data on tick bites, health history, prevention practices, farm activities and more.

"As you would imagine, tick encounters are generally higher than what we see for ourselves," said Roome. "Some of them, especially if they're doing something like fence repair in the spring, they're inundated with ticks, unfortunately. So we wanted to try and identify something quick and easy for them. And we talked about different farm activities: mowing, plowing the fields, mowing the lawn around the farmhouse."

The survey revealed some surprising results:

+ 12% of respondents reported ever being diagnosed with a tick-borne disease

+ Over the previous 6 months, participants reported an average of three tick encounters

+ Some workers reported as many as 70 encounters

+ There was a marginal association between grazing livestock and increased tick sightings

"Anyone who's had a tick-borne disease before, or who knows someone who has - whether it was a fellow farmer, or someone in their family - they kind of notice how debilitating it can be," said Roome. "They have a lot of priorities on a farm. They've got a lot to deal with to run a farm like that, but that's kind of something that's always in the back of their minds."

One farmer in the study had contracted Lyme carditis, a serious bacterial infection of the heart, for which he eventually needed to have open-heart surgery.

"These are the things that we would like to prevent," said Roome. "For anybody that's detrimental. But especially for a farmer, not being able to do that work can have massive consequences on the whole farm."

The research is part of a larger project aimed at testing an environmental intervention. Roome and her team are trialing tick control tubes that will help kill ticks on mice, which are the number-one reservoir for transmitting pathogens to humans.

"We're trying to identify something effective and easy for farmers to do. Any outdoor worker, you're in tick habitat. So 'avoid tick habitats' is really not the solution for them," said Roome.

Research Report: Ticking Time Bomb: The Escalating Threat of Tick-Borne Diseases in Rural Farming Communities

Related Links
 Tick-borne Disease Center at Binghamton University
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters
 Paris, France (AFP) Dec 19, 2025
 Farmers and fishermen hit by climate change are taking big corporate polluters to court - and experts say these David-vs-Goliath lawsuits are only set to multiply as the planet keeps warming. From Pakistan to Belgium and Peru, ordinary people bearing the brunt of failed harvests, rising seas and destructive storms are demanding compensation from the heavy-emitting industries most responsible for the climate crisis. Once dismissed as legal long shots, climate damage claims are gaining traction, ... read more
FARM NEWS
NASA Earth science faces rollback as Mission to Planet Earth era winds down

 Under CERES watch Earth radiation budget record reaches 25 years

 New NASA Sensor Goes Hunting for Critical Minerals

 Sentinel 6B begins sea level mapping campaign
FARM NEWS
China tracks surge in geospatial information industry

 LEO internet satellites bolster navigation where GPS is weak

 Ancient 'animal GPS system' identified in magnetic fossils

 Centimeter-level RTK positioning now available for IoT deployments
FARM NEWS
Indonesia to revoke 22 forestry permits after deadly floods

 How deforestation turbocharged Indonesia's deadly floods

 In blow to Lula, Brazil Congress revives controversial environmental bill

 Restoration potential on urban fringes identified in Brazil
FARM NEWS
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production

 Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts

 Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies
FARM NEWS
PCBM additive strategy lifts efficiency and durability of inverted perovskite solar cells

 3D mapping shows how passivation boosts perovskite solar cells

 NUS team boosts durability of vapor deposited perovskite silicon tandem solar cells

 Bilayer tin oxide layer boosts back contact perovskite solar cell efficiency and stability
FARM NEWS
Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant

 S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
FARM NEWS
Exodus fear in Greece's north as brown coal plants close

 Global coal demand expected to hit record in 2025: IEA

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight

 South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight
FARM NEWS
Chinese homeschool students embrace freer youth in cutthroat market

 Beijing slams 'forced demolition' of Chinese monument at Panama Canal

 China executes former senior banker for taking $156 mn bribes

 Hong Kong leader says next legislature will 'drive reform'
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.