Energy News
FARM NEWS
 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
 By Aymen JAMLI
 Ain Draham, Tunisia (AFP) Dec 22, 2024

On a hillside in Tunisia's northwestern highlands, women scour a sun-scorched field for the wild herbs they rely on for their livelihoods, but droughts and rising temperatures are making it ever harder to find the precious plants.

Yet the harvesters say they have little choice but to struggle on, as there are few opportunities in a country hit hard by unemployment, inflation and high living costs.

"There is a huge difference between the situation in the past and what we are living now," said Mabrouka Athimni, who heads a local collective of women herb harvesters named "Al Baraka" ("Blessing").

"We're earning half, sometimes just a third, of what we used to."

Tunisia produces around 10,000 tonnes of aromatic and medicinal herbs each year, according to official figures.

Rosemary accounts for more than 40 percent of essential oil exports, mainly destined for French and American markets.

For the past 20 years, Athimni's collective has supported numerous families in Tbainia, a village near the city of Ain Draham in a region with much higher poverty rates than the national average.

Women, who make up around 70 percent of the agricultural workforce, are the main breadwinners for their households in Tbainia.

- 'Yield less' -

Tunisia is in its sixth year of drought and has seen its water reserves dwindle, as temperatures have soared past 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas during the summer.

The country has 36 dams, mostly in the northwest, but they are currently just 20 percent full -- a record low in recent decades.

The Tbainia women said they usually harvested plants like eucalyptus, rosemary and mastic year-round, but shrinking water resources and rare rainfall have siphoned oil output.

"The mountain springs are drying up, and without snow or rain to replenish them, the herbs yield less oil," said Athimni.

Mongia Soudani, a 58-year-old harvester and mother of three, said her work was her household's only income. She joined the collective five years ago.

"We used to gather three or four large sacks of herbs per harvest," she said. "Now, we're lucky to fill just one."

Forests in Tunisia cover 1.25 million hectares, about 10 percent of them in the northwestern region.

Wildfires fuelled by drought and rising temperatures have ravaged these woodlands, further diminishing the natural resources that women like Soudani depend on.

In the summer of last year, wildfires destroyed around 1,120 hectares near Tbainia.

"Parts of the mountain were consumed by flames, and other women lost everything," Soudani recalled.

To adapt to some climate-driven challenges, the women received training from international organisations, such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to preserve forest resources.

Still, Athimni struggles to secure a viable income.

"I can't fulfil my clients' orders anymore because the harvest has been insufficient," she said.

The collective has lost a number of its customers as a result, she said.

- 'No longer sustainable' -

A recent study by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) highlighted how climate-induced damage to forests had severely impacted local communities.

"Women in particular suffer the consequences as their activities become more difficult and arduous," the study said.

Tunisia has ratified key international environmental agreements, including the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

But environmental justice researcher Ines Labiadh, who oversaw the FTDES study, said implementation "remains incomplete".

In the face of these woes, the Tbainia harvesters, like many women working in the sector, will be forced to seek alternative livelihoods, said Labiadh.

"They have no choice but to diversify their activities," she said. "Relying solely on natural resources is no longer sustainable."

Back in the field, Bachra Ben Salah strives to collect whatever herbs she can lay her hands on.

"There's nothing we can do but wait for God's mercy," she said.

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 18, 2024
 Agriculture provides a fundamental energy source for humans: food. Yet, growing food also demands significant energy inputs. Researchers Kajwan Rasul and colleagues have examined the global energy return on investment (EROI) for agriculture from 1995 to 2019, revealing trends that show both progress and ongoing challenges. The study, which integrates two existing models - one tracking energy consumption in agriculture and food processing and another mapping agricultural commodity flows - found tha ... read more
FARM NEWS
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers

 Introducing Wherobots Raster Inference to unleash innovation with Earth imagery

 ICEYE secures $65M funding extension reaching $158M total for 2024 investments

 Climate change made Cyclone Chido stronger: scientists
FARM NEWS
GPS alternative for drone navigation leverages celestial data

 Deciphering city navigation AI advances GNSS error detection

 China advances next-generation BeiDou satellite navigation system

 Space Systems Command and U.S. Navy achieve major MGUE program milestone
FARM NEWS
Stora Enso reports impairments of 724 mn euros

 Amazon to benefit in Ecuador's second debt-for-nature deal

 EU parliament gives final approval to deforestation ban delay

 After decades of plantation agriculture, coconut palms dominate over half of Pacific atoll forests
FARM NEWS
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

 From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
FARM NEWS
Buried interface engineering drives advances in tin-lead perovskite solar cell efficiency

 SFU report calls for Canada to prioritize large-scale solar power projects

 Training solar panels to adapt to wind conditions

 New solar material advances green hydrogen production
FARM NEWS
BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military

 Sweden blocks 13 offshore wind farms over defence concerns

 Sweden's defence concerned by planned offshore wind power
FARM NEWS
Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

 Indonesia's new coal phase-out goal sets 'daunting task'

 In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

 China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025: report
FARM NEWS
On China's doorstep, Macau weaves an identity as integration looms

 Xi to arrive in Macau for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule

 China executes former regional official for corruption

 Chinese casino hub Macau struggles to evolve beyond gaming
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.