Turkmenistan names high-yield wheat after its leaders

Among the fifteen former Soviet republics, Turkmenistan is the most threatened by severe food insecurity, affecting over 12 percent of its seven-million population, the World Bank's data from 2024 showed.
One of the most reclusive countries in the world, Turkmenistan has been ruled continuously since 2006 by the father-and-son duo: Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and his son Serdar.
Gurbanguly is the subject of an intense personality cult and has been officially proclaimed the "leader of the Turkmen nation" and the "hero-Arkadag", or hero-protector in Turkmen.
"For this year's harvest, new high-yielding wheat varieties 'Arkadag', 'Serdar' and 'Pyragy' were sown on the country's farmlands," Turkmen state media said.
"They are distinguished by high yields, large grains and low water requirements, which demonstrates their greater efficiency," the statement added.
State television footage on Thursday showed hundreds of people working in fields in front of a portrait of the current President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.
Information on the country is fragmented, tightly controlled by the state and generally unverifiable.
An employee of the state-owned company "Turkmen Wheat" told AFP on condition of anonymity that the new wheat varieties "were selected on the instructions of President Serdar Berdymukhamedov to improve seeds and their resistance to climate change."
According to the Food and Agriculture Organtization of the United Nations (FAO), "wheat rust diseases threaten to affect approximately 0.5 million hectares of arable land in Turkmenistan, given the climatic conditions."
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China expands disaster monitoring with launch of Zhangheng 1B satellite
NASA's Ready-to-Use Dataset Details Land Motion Across North America
BlackSky Gen-3 delivers very hi-res imagery at warfighting speed - 12 hours after launch
Planet Expands Business with Welsh Government for Land and Natural Resource Management
SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite for Space Force
Satellites Enhance Navigation Safety on the Mersey with Cutting-Edge Tidal Mapping
Sierra Space Reaches Key Milestone in Space Force R-GPS Program
Children as young as five can navigate a 'tiny town'
New Zealand native forests may be huge carbon sink
Key factors shaping soil carbon storage in boreal forests revealed
Villagers step up to halt Sierra Leone deforestation
Brazil fires drive acceleration deforestation; Slain UK journalist's book on saving Amazon published
Acid vapor boosts durability of carbon dioxide-to-fuel devices
Turning CO2 into Sustainable Fuels Could Revolutionize Clean Energy
Cool science: Researchers craft tiny biological tools using frozen ethanol
Europe's biggest 'green' methanol plant opens in Denmark
|
Energy transition: how coal mines could go solar
ABC Solar Marks 25 Years With Grand Opening at AltaSea
Shape-shifting hybrid materials offer bright future for solar and LED innovation
Molecular relay structure enables faster photon upconversion for solar and medical use
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project
Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
SAfrica's coal dependency puts economy at risk: report
Glencore CEO defends "tough decisions" as unions lambast job cuts
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report
Consciousness and collaboration in the astronomy archives of premodern China
Chinese man defies demolition orders to build madcap rural home
Millions sit China's high-stakes university entrance exam
Beijing slams Rubio 'attack' on China after Tiananmen Square remarks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters