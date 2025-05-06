Vertical farming holds promise for high yield and lower environmental cost



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) May 06, 2025



Vertical farming has the potential to significantly expand beyond growing leafy greens. A research team at TUMCREATE, a Singapore-based initiative led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM), explored vertical farming applications across six food categories: crops, algae, mushrooms, insects, fish, and cultivated meat. Their findings highlight vertical farming's substantial benefits for productivity and environmental sustainability, underscoring its critical role in ensuring future food security.

In situations where traditional agriculture struggles-such as after severe weather or in densely populated areas-vertical farming offers an effective alternative. "Vertical farming is a valuable addition here: Food can be grown close to consumers, independent of the weather and using space efficiently," said Dr. Vanesa Calvo-Baltanas, the study's lead author at TUMCREATE.

The researchers developed a quantitative model, integrating theoretical projections with experimental data, to evaluate yields and environmental impacts from controlled environment agriculture systems.

Conducted as part of the Proteins4Singapore project, the study examined a 10-layer vertical farming system's capacity to grow six food types. It found that such systems could increase protein yield per unit area up to 300 times for crops and more than 6,000 times for mushrooms and insects compared to conventional field farming. These efficiency gains also result in reduced land use and eliminate the need for pesticides and antibiotics.

The Proteins4Singapore initiative aims to support Singapore's "30-by-30" target, which aspires to produce 30 percent of the city-state's nutritional needs locally by 2030. The study confirms vertical farming's potential to support this strategy through resource-efficient methods.

"The potential of vertical farming is far from exhausted," noted Senthold Asseng, Professor of Digital Agriculture at TUM and a Lead Principal Investigator at TUMCREATE. The team suggests that vertical systems can be further optimized by integrating mushrooms and insects, which can process waste from crop cultivation into edible, nutritious products.

Because these organisms need minimal light, they also lower energy consumption, addressing one of vertical farming's major drawbacks: high electricity demand. This characteristic makes them both energy-efficient and nutrient-rich food sources.

Despite these advantages, vertical farming faces two key challenges: its energy requirements and societal acceptance of alternative foods like algae and insects. "Controlled environment agriculture can revolutionize food production.

However, technological advances, interdisciplinary research to tackle energy issues, policy incentives and public engagement are needed to realize its full potential," said Dr. Calvo-Baltanas. She added that the study serves as a foundational tool for policymakers, industry stakeholders, and scientists working toward sustainable food solutions.

Research Report:The future potential of controlled environment agriculture



